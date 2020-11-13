 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lexington's B-4 All-District football selections
0 comments

Lexington's B-4 All-District football selections

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Following are Lexington's All-District selections for the All-District first team and Honorable Mentions.

Alex Ramos

Senior

All-District First Team

Noah Converse

Senior

All-District First Team

Julio Rodriguez

Senior

All-District First Team

Harold Pineda

Senior

All-District First Team

Isaac Scharff

Junior

All-District Honorable Mention

Hunter Stewart

Junior

All-District Honorable Mention

Fredy Vargas

Junior

All-District Honorable Mention

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics