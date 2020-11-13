Lexington's B-4 All-District football selections

The Following are Lexington's All-District selections for the All-District first team and Honorable Mentions.
Alex Ramos
Senior
All-District First Team
Noah Converse
Senior
All-District First Team
Julio Rodriguez
Senior
All-District First Team
Harold Pineda
Senior
All-District First Team
Isaac Scharff
Junior
All-District Honorable Mention
Hunter Stewart
Junior
All-District Honorable Mention
Fredy Vargas
Junior
All-District Honorable Mention
