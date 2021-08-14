Lexington teenager Yoskar Galvan-Mercado signs pro soccer contract with Union Omaha

This spring, Yoskar Galvan-Mercado played for Lexington High School in Nebraska's Class B state championship soccer match in Omaha. This fall, he'll be playing professional soccer here for Union Omaha.

The 17-year-old midfielder signed a contract with Union Omaha, making him the youngest player to join the city's USL League One club. Because of his age, it's an academy contract, designed to preserve his eligibility to play college soccer if he chooses to go that route.

"Its a good feeling, because I get to represent the town that I was born in," Galvan-Mercado said. "I don't like settling for less, so I try to work as hard as I can so I can make it somewhere in life, and it's been my dream since I was a little kid, becoming a pro soccer player."

Galvan-Mercado graduated from Lexington High this year. He was one of a group of Nebraska 15- and 16-year-olds who represented Union Omaha in a USL academy tournament in 2019. Union Omaha coach Jay Mims said players like Galvan-Mercado don't come around often.

"He is a special player who has such great imagination and joy when he plays but also has a competitive edge to him," Mims said in the team's announcement of the signing. "His ability to think and see the game at such a high level for being so young is very encouraging."