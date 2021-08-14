Lexington teenager Yoskar Galvan-Mercado signs pro soccer contract with Union Omaha

This spring, Yoskar Galvan-Mercado played for Lexington High School in Nebraska's Class B state championship soccer match in Omaha. This fall, he'll be playing professional soccer here for Union Omaha.
The 17-year-old midfielder signed a contract with Union Omaha, making him the youngest player to join the city's USL League One club. Because of his age, it's an academy contract, designed to preserve his eligibility to play college soccer if he chooses to go that route.
"Its a good feeling, because I get to represent the town that I was born in," Galvan-Mercado said. "I don't like settling for less, so I try to work as hard as I can so I can make it somewhere in life, and it's been my dream since I was a little kid, becoming a pro soccer player."
Galvan-Mercado graduated from Lexington High this year. He was one of a group of Nebraska 15- and 16-year-olds who represented Union Omaha in a USL academy tournament in 2019. Union Omaha coach Jay Mims said players like Galvan-Mercado don't come around often.
"He is a special player who has such great imagination and joy when he plays but also has a competitive edge to him," Mims said in the team's announcement of the signing. "His ability to think and see the game at such a high level for being so young is very encouraging."
Galvan-Mercado's parents, Wilmar and Maria, are originally from Guatemala. His father played and coached soccer there. Yoskar started playing soccer in the backyard with his dad at age 3 and the two kept kicking as Yoskar played for youth teams growing up, including Lexington Unifut, a club his father started, ISA Inter Kearney and the Gretna Elite Academy.
Even though his Lexington Minutemen lost in the the state championship this year to Omaha Skutt, Galvan-Mercado remembers the joy of the experience — part of his love of the game and drive to get better at it.
"I thought I would be really nervous but when I got in, I didn't feel nervous at all," he said. "I was kind of just laughing, smiling, also serious, but I was laughing as well. ... Honestly, I just love playing soccer because I get this joy and happiness with playing it."
When the Union Omaha contract opportunity came about, his mother was initially hesitant. She wants Galvan-Mercado to go to college. He does too, and promised her he will. An opportunity for that comes with his Union Omaha affiliation. The club has a partnership with Bellevue University that provides scholarships to Union Omaha players. Currently three of them attend Bellevue.
Galvan-Mercado isn't sure he will go to Bellevue right away, but says he will pursue a degree.
"Even if I go to community college or whatever, I've still got to go to school," he said.