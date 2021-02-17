Lexington Powerlifting sweeps as runners-up at Peru meet

PERU - The Lexington powerlifting teams traveled over the weekend to compete in the Peru State Powerlifting competition at Peru State College. The Minutemaids took runner-up as a team, boasting three champions and the Minutemen took runner-up with two champions of their own. As a co-ed team, the LHS powerlifter claimed runner-up at the meet.
The girls results are as follows, all placements are in their respective class:
Priscilla Casteneda - Champion
Emilee Martinez - 4th
Yenifer Lopez - 3rd
Alondra Arreaga - Runner-up
Susana Calmo - 5th
Melany Alvarez - 4th
Sarahi Giron - Runner-up
Malinda Lo - Champion
Maricela Raymundo - 5th
Jackie Quinonez - 4th
Leticia Virgilio - Champion
Megan Dang - 3rd
Rafaela Lopez - 5th
Yasmin Monroy - 4th
Julissa Barrios - 3rd
Karly Huerta - Runner-up
The boys results are as follows, all placements are in their respective class:
Reyes Rivas - 4th
Juan Carlos Gonzalez - Champion
Kevin Parada - 4th
Luis Ceja - 3rd
Alexsander Andres - Runner-up
Logan Dowling - 3rd
William Santoyo - 5th
Cesar Garcia - 3rd
Ali Bakhit - 3rd
Gabriel Alvarez - Champion
Juan Laguna - 5th