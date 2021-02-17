 Skip to main content
Lexington Powerlifting sweeps as runners-up at Peru meet
Lexington Powerlifting sweeps as runners-up at Peru meet

Peru State Pic.jpg

Lexington's Powerlifting teams sit for a photo after the Peru State Powerlifting Meet.  Out of nine teams, the Lexington Minutemaids took second place in the girls division, the Minutemen took second place in the boys competition and as a co-ed scoring team the LHS powerlifters claimed second place overall.

 Courtesy photo

PERU - The Lexington powerlifting teams traveled over the weekend to compete in the Peru State Powerlifting competition at Peru State College. The Minutemaids took runner-up as a team, boasting three champions and the Minutemen took runner-up with two champions of their own. As a co-ed team, the LHS powerlifter claimed runner-up at the meet.

The girls results are as follows, all placements are in their respective class:

Priscilla Casteneda - Champion

Emilee Martinez - 4th

Yenifer Lopez - 3rd

Alondra Arreaga - Runner-up

Susana Calmo - 5th

Melany Alvarez - 4th

Sarahi Giron - Runner-up

Malinda Lo - Champion

Maricela Raymundo - 5th

Jackie Quinonez - 4th

Leticia Virgilio - Champion

Megan Dang - 3rd

Rafaela Lopez - 5th

Yasmin Monroy - 4th

Julissa Barrios - 3rd

Karly Huerta - Runner-up

The boys results are as follows, all placements are in their respective class:

Reyes Rivas - 4th

Juan Carlos Gonzalez - Champion

Kevin Parada - 4th

Luis Ceja - 3rd

Alexsander Andres - Runner-up

Logan Dowling - 3rd

William Santoyo - 5th

Cesar Garcia - 3rd

Ali Bakhit - 3rd

Gabriel Alvarez - Champion

Juan Laguna - 5th

