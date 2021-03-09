Lexington Girls and Co-ed teams take Powerlifting Champs

PERU – The Lexington High School powerlifting teams traveled to Peru State College on Saturday to compete in the Class B State Powerlifting Championships where the co-ed and girls teams took the state championship. The Lexington boys took state runners-up.

The Minutemaids claimed the championship, boasting six champions in their weight classes including Priscilla Castaneda, Alondra Arreaga, Malinda Lo, Jackie Ostrom, Kaitlis Navas and Karly Huerta. The ‘Maids also celebrated five third place medalists, including Emile Martinez, Sarahi Giron, Leticia Virgilio, Yasmin Monroy and McKinna Moats.

Melany Alvarez took fourth place in her division while Susana Calmo took fifth place.

The Minutemen saw one lifter bring home the gold as Juan Carlos Gonzalez took first place in his weight class. Second place medalists included Alexsander Andres, Logan Dowling and Cesar Garcia. Following in third place for the Minutemen were Reyes Rivas, Luis Ceja and William Santoyo.

Fourth place medalists on the boys team included Anthony Taracena, Kevin Parada, Angel Perez, Isaac Perez, Daniel Arevalo and Gabriel Alvarez while three lifters took home fifth place medals including Mario Rodriguez, Josue Lucas and Francisco Rodriguez.

Congratulations to the LHS Powerlifters on their season from the Lexington Clipper-Herald.