Get ready, Minuteman Nation

“For us? At least twice a year,” McHargue said with a smile. “Whenever we get stuck inside we like to play a little knock-out. We started doing it about five years ago when we were down in Omaha. We had a rainy Friday morning in a YMCA gym and we played knock-out for the first time. It’s not the prettiest game, but the guys love it and it’s a fun way to compete and build some team unity.”

“Seven years ago, when I took over the program, I wanted to create and change the culture,” Coach McHargue said of the importance of academics in his program. “So, right away, I brought Anita Bachman in as our academic coach. We also said we were going to require a 2.5 GPA, which are NCAA requirements. So, it’s above what’s required at LHS. Any student athlete who has a grade that’s C or lower will be in study hall automatically that next week. They go to study hall at 7:15 every morning until we see the grade has improved, their teacher signs off on it and they can work their way out of study hall. If you have a D you are not eligible to start JV or varsity games. If you have an F in any class at any time you have a minimum of a one-half suspension with the possibility of not traveling or being suspended until it’s fixed. I have gone so far that, in our first weekend in Omaha, I’ve not taken my team captain. I’ve just stuck to my guns since day one on that.”