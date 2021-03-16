Get ready, Minuteman Nation

The Minutemen soccer team readies to take the pitch in 2021 season
LEXINGTON – The time many Lexington High School sports fans have been waiting for draws near. After a nearly two-year wait, the Lexington Minutemen soccer team will take the pitch in competition very soon… and they look ready.
I had the opportunity to interview Lexington head coach Jess McHargue at a practice, seeing the results of their hard work before their season openers in the eastern part of the state, this weekend. When asked how excited he was for the 2021 season, McHargue’s answer was sure to be obvious.
“On a scale of one to ten? Probably like 100.” McHargue began after practice. “Last year was crazy. It was probably the nicest spring I can remember in the last two decades of being around high school athletics. We put in the same amount of work as we did in any off-season and to have it stripped away was difficult. I’m excited for this year. We only graduated three and we’ve got everyone else back.”
The 2020 Minutemen had their season cancelled just days before their first game, leaving three seniors without finishing their high school careers and a then-freshman now-sophomore class without play time on the pitch. While all schools were in the same boat with the dilemma, Coach McHargue has very little concern for the lack of game experience.
“I think it’s weird to think we have two freshman classes,” McHargue continued. “However, our guys are soccer 24-seven, 365. I know they’ve been touching the ball. It’s evident from our first couple of weeks of practice, here. The chemistry will come. We’ve been blessed that UNK has let us on their field the last couple weekends to let us get some 11 vs 11, full-field in. The first two games, I think we’ll quickly figure out who needs to be where. We need to be uncomfortable, a little bit, before we figure out our groove and how we want to do things.”
As for the 2020 seniors who were unable to play their senior season of games, McHargue did get to see some closure with those players over the summer.
“The cool thing is that all three of them had the opportunity to play in the all-star game, last July,” McHargue said of his graduated seniors. “Rafael Sandoval scored the tying goal in regulation time, then Marvin Orozco hit one of the game winning PKs. I got to coach them in that last hoorah. It was really cool thing; they got to finish playing for me. Marvin went on to play at Central Community College in Columbus. Last time I knew, Raf was headed to Doane. Brandon Perez couldn’t go to the all-star game because he was working; he’s now a full time student.”
It was surprising to see McHargue leave the gym and return with a bag of basketballs during the practice. After halting a ten-minute long run, he separated the team between upperclassmen and lowerclassmen for a game of “knockout.” When a player was eliminated, they were to take to the sideline and do a series of exercises including push-ups and crunches. When asked how often basketballs are used during soccer practice, the head coach laughed slightly as he answered.
“For us? At least twice a year,” McHargue said with a smile. “Whenever we get stuck inside we like to play a little knock-out. We started doing it about five years ago when we were down in Omaha. We had a rainy Friday morning in a YMCA gym and we played knock-out for the first time. It’s not the prettiest game, but the guys love it and it’s a fun way to compete and build some team unity.”
One more thing that is particularly noticeable about Minutemen soccer practices is the emphasis that ‘student athletes’ means ‘students first.’
“Seven years ago, when I took over the program, I wanted to create and change the culture,” Coach McHargue said of the importance of academics in his program. “So, right away, I brought Anita Bachman in as our academic coach. We also said we were going to require a 2.5 GPA, which are NCAA requirements. So, it’s above what’s required at LHS. Any student athlete who has a grade that’s C or lower will be in study hall automatically that next week. They go to study hall at 7:15 every morning until we see the grade has improved, their teacher signs off on it and they can work their way out of study hall. If you have a D you are not eligible to start JV or varsity games. If you have an F in any class at any time you have a minimum of a one-half suspension with the possibility of not traveling or being suspended until it’s fixed. I have gone so far that, in our first weekend in Omaha, I’ve not taken my team captain. I’ve just stuck to my guns since day one on that.”
The Minutemen will be on the road for a long stint, starting with Papillion-La Vista on Thursday, March 18 at 5 p.m., then meeting with Bellevue West at BWHS on Friday, March 19 and finishing the weekend at the Omaha Skutt Catholic Tournament on Saturday, March 20. The Lexington Minutemaids will also begin games this weekend, attending the Omaha Northwest Tournament at Northwest High School on Saturday.