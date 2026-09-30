Top Story Spotlight Cozad faces Centennial Monday in softball subdistrict, Gothenburg plays Bishop Neumann Jessica Kennedy Sep 30, 2026 Sep 30, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Class C-3 at Hackberry Fields in WahookAm}@] ` q:D9@A }6F>2?? W`e\cX GD] }@] c v@E96?3FC8 Wa\`gX 2E `` 2]>] |@?52J[ ~4E] d[ @? 7:6=5 }@] `]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAm}@] b $@FE96C? '2==6J^p=>2 W`c\`_X GD] }@] a %H:? #:G6C W`a\`aX 2E `aicd A]>] |@?52J[ ~4E] d[ @? 7:6=5 }@] `]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mr=2DD r\d 2E q:== $>:E9 r@>A=6I :? w2DE:?8Dk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm}@] a r@K25 W``\`_X GD] }@] b r6?E6??:2= Wh\`bX 2E a A]>] |@?52J[ ~4E] d[ @? 7:6=5 }@] `]k^Am kAm}@] ` w2DE:?8D $E] r64:=:2 W`c\fX GD] }@] c u:==>@C6 r6?EC2= Wc\`gX 2E ?@@? |@?52J[ ~4E] d[ @? 7:6=5 }@] `]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Natalie Ramirez sets new Lexington High School girls cross country record, takes third at UNK Invite KEARNEY — Minutemaid senior Natalie Ramirez set a new Lexington High School girls cross country record on Monday at the Class B UNK High Schoo… Malcom and Propp total 73 kills in Cozad's reverse sweeps of McCook, Cambridge Tuesday COZAD — The Cozad Haymaker volleyball team went 2-0 at their home triangular Tuesday, upsetting Cambridge and McCook in reverse sweeps. Lexington tennis wins title at Kearney Catholic Invite Tuesday KEARNEY — The Lexington Minutemen brought home the team title Tuesday at the Kearney Catholic Invite. Just: Feel-good story Vincent Genatone just one part of feel-good Nebraska day There was a lot of good Nebraska football feelings Saturday, like walk-on Vincent Genatone's two touchdowns. But it wasn't one person or group… FOOTBALL: Gothenburg puts their foot on the gas, wins homecoming in shutout of Chase County GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg football remains undefeated at home, defeating Chase County 48-0 to win on homecoming. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Should we expect a lopsided Dodgers-Braves series in the playoffs? Protect College Sports Act Passes US Senate with Amendments Protect College Sports Act Passes US Senate with Amendments Braves hit 3 homers, including 3-run shot by Harris, and beat Phillies 6-2 to win Wild Card Series Braves hit 3 homers, including 3-run shot by Harris, and beat Phillies 6-2 to win Wild Card Series THE BRONX BURIES BOSTON! (And Tampa is NEXT!) THE BRONX BURIES BOSTON! (And Tampa is NEXT!)