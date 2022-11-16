Make the call

Phone calls have kind of become a thing of the past. Most people text or email the necessities to those they need to stay in touch with. But there is something to be said about hearing someone’s voice.

I’m lucky that my kids stay in pretty close touch with me. Traveling through this cancer journey, I’ve tried to keep them updated after each doctor visit. I generally do that through texting and that is for a few reasons. First it gives me the chance to go back and reread what I’ve written to make sure that it is complete and makes sense. It also gives them multiple opportunities to read it themselves and be assured that everything is OK. And since I send it as a group text, I only have to write it once and I know they are all getting exactly the same information. Plus those doctor visits are during the week when they are working and I don’t want to interrupt that.

But every Sunday I FaceTime with Jared David and his family as well as Taylor Rae. I love those calls. With Jared it gives me a chance to see the little boys. They change so much every week. Plus it’s fun to hear the news that DJ wants to share and Paddy is now finding his voice and likes to tell Grammy a few words on his own. Of course the blown kisses at the end of the conversation never miss hitting this Grammy’s heart. Taylor Rae too is changing as she and Fernando await the birth of “Beanie” as she’s affectionately been nicknamed. There’s usually lots of news from her classroom to share as well. She might be able to write her own book someday about all those adventures.

Adam Tyler is a different story. Texting is his preferred communication and with him, no news is good news so we generally don’t talk every week, but still quite often. On the occasional calls we do have, it is good to hear his voice and whether he tells me or not, this momma’s voice detecting ESP can figure out if things are really OK. The day before my surgery he actually FaceTimed me with the disclaimer that this was strictly a “FaceTime before cancer surgery so neither one of us should get used to it”. Roger that son! It’s always good to hear his dry humor come through.

But beyond my children, there are the phone calls that no longer come that I miss. My sister used to have a knack for calling at the most inconvenient time and for the silliest reasons. She’s been gone for two years now. I wish I could have one of those stupid phone calls again. Several years ago, I used to keep in touch with my stepmom after my dad passed away. One Sunday I was lazy and decided I would wait and call her the next weekend instead. Later that night her son called to tell me she had passed away that day. Not that I could change it, but I regret that I didn’t get one more chance to speak with her. And my mom and dad have been gone for 30 and 20 years now. I miss the lost opportunities to ask their advice or share news with them. One more phone call with them would be such a gift.

So, yes, to sit down and make a phone call takes a few minutes out of your day. You might think you have absolutely nothing to talk about so why bother. I’m telling you-make that call. If it’s family or friend-make the call. Even if there are long pauses of silence or all that you have to share is “same old, same old”, there will be a time when you might come to miss having had the opportunity to make that call. And remember, the person on the other end of the phone line probably enjoys hearing your voice too. So make the call. It will keep both of your days sunny side up.