Top Story SPIRITUAL BLESSINGS Robert Litzenberger: Time for thankfulness Robert Litzenberger Nov 28, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On the farm, my grandad taught me how to drive by letting me drive his pickup. He was a quiet man and taught me mostly by example.kAmx 6?;@J65 8@:?8 E96C6 5FC:?8 E96 DF>>6CD] w6 =6E >6 C:56 @? 2?5 DE66C E96 EC24E@C 2?5 6G6? E@@< >6 7:D9:?8]k^AmkAmpE E:>6D[ 96 H@F=5 D2J =:EE=6 E9:?8D E92E E2F89E >6 >@C2=D] ~?6 @7 E9@D6 E6249:?8 A9C2D6D H2D[ “p=H2JD D6?5 2 E92?<\J@F]”k^AmkAmx 5@?VE C6>6>36C E96 4@?E6IE[ 2?5 :E D66>D E@ >6 =:<6 :E 42>6 @FE @7 ?@H96C6] w6 <?6H E96 G2=F6 @7 E6==:?8 A6@A=6 E92?<D 27E6C E96J’G6 8:G6? 2 8:7E]k^Am kAm%92E A9C2D6 2=H2JD DEF4< H:E9 >6]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington Police investigating Thanksgiving death Lexington man dies in single-vehicle crash late Sunday night; car engulfed in fire Spreading HOPE: Nonprofit Hope Esperanza expands to Lexington, new location to open Dec. 14 Woman, 22, fatally stabbed in Omaha early childhood education center parking lot How to watch Huskers play for Big Ten tourney title tonight vs. Wisconsin Nebraska widow’s big win against life insurer in legal limbo; she seeks state action Block says goodbye to Lexington hospital after 50 years of service Minutemen pull away to defeat Hi-Line 75-36 in the Hall of Fame jamboree Monday Just: Coach's advice — and a Hollywood blockbuster — helped Nebraska break Boilermakers' grip Funeral for father of Ben Sasse set for Monday Lexington Regional Health Center's stuffie clinic helps children feel at ease at the doctor Lopez, Marin Diaz oust Lexington Mayor John Fagot from office C-1 state football: Key plays, game balls from Boys Town's win over Adams Central Lexington senior finishes first in Turkey Trot 11th annual craft and vendor show draws record 36 vendors kAmy6DFD E2F89E E96 G2=F6 @7 8:G:?8 E92?<D]k^AmkAmx? {F<6 `f[ H6 C625 23@FE 9@H y6DFD 962=65 E6? =6A6CD]k^AmkAmpD y6DFD H2D EC2G6=:?8 E@ y6CFD2=6> 7C@> ?@CE96C? xDC26=[ E6? =6A6CD >6E 9:> 2D 96 6?E6C65 2 G:==286]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmq642FD6 E96J 925 =6AC@DJ[ E96J DE@@5 2E 2 5:DE2?46 2?5 J6==65[ “y6DFD[ |2DE6C[ 92G6 >6C4J @? FD” W{F<6 `fi`b3[ t?8=:D9 $E2?52C5 '6CD:@?X]k^Am kAmy6DFD =@@<65 2E E96> 2?5 D2:5[ “v@ 2?5 D9@H J@FCD6=7 E@ E96 AC:6DED” W{F<6 `fi`c3[ t$'X] %92E 24E:@? H2D 2? 24E @7 72:E9[ 3642FD6 2?J@?6 962=65 @7 =6AC@DJ H2D C6BF:C65 E@ D9@H E96>D6=G6D E@ E96 AC:6DE 7@C 2 564=2C2E:@? @7 962=:?8 367@C6 C6EFC?:?8 E@ ?@C>2= D@4:6EJ] %96J @36J65 y6DFD[ 2?5 2D E96J H6?E[ E96J H6C6 962=65 W{F<6 `fi`c3[ t$'X]k^Am kAm(96? @?6 @7 E96 =6A6CD D2H E92E 96 H2D 962=65[ 96 EFC?65 2C@F?5 2?5 H6?E 324< E@ y6DFD]k^AmkAm%96 A2DD286 D2JD 96 AC2:D65 “v@5 H:E9 2 =@F5 G@:46j 2?5 96 76== @? 9:D 7246 2E y6DFDV 766E[ 8:G:?8 9:> E92?<D” W{F<6 `fi`d3\`e2X]k^Am kAm%92E C6DA@?D6 H2D ECF=J @?6 @7 E92?<D8:G:?8] w@H6G6C[ y6DFD 2D<65[ “(6C6 ?@E E6? 4=62?D65n (96C6 2C6 E96 ?:?6n (2D ?@ @?6 7@F?5 E@ C6EFC? 2?5 8:G6 AC2:D6 E@ v@5 6I46AE E9:D 7@C6:8?6Cn” W{F<6 `fi`f3\`g[ t$'X]k^AmkAm~?=J @?6 @FE @7 E6? =6A6CD C6EFC?65 E@ 8:G6 E92?<D]k^AmkAm(9J H@F=5?’E E96 @E96CD 8:G6 E92?<D E@ y6DFDn (6 2C6 DE:== :? E96 D62D@? @7 E92?<D8:G:?8]k^Am kAm#6>6>36C E92E E92?<:?8 v@5 2?5 @E96CD D9@HD 9F>:=:EJ[ 2?5 E92E H:E9@FE E96>[ H6 H@F=5 ?@E 6?;@J E96 3=6DD:?8D H6 92G6 E@52J] xE :D 8@@5 E@ 8:G6 E92?<D]k^Am kAmx 6?4@FC286 J@F E@ 36 2 E92?<7F= A6CD@?[ D9@H6C:?8 “E92?<\J@F” 86?6C@FD=J]k^Am 0 Comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Paul Hammel: Does a 'curse' dog Nebraska football? The old Peanuts comic strip featured a recurring gag involving Lucy and Charlie Brown. Susan Bennett: Thanksgiving Thanksgiving is a time for going home. David Hoffmann: Cheering for the holidays, together “God bless us, every one,” Tiny Tim Cratchit said as “A Christmas Carol” came to the happiest of endings. Sarah Neben: A thankful heart During the children’s moment in church today Audrey Downey talked with the kids about both small and big things we can be thankful for. What do Republicans do with Trump? | Kaitlyn Buss Republicans, fresh off a devastating electoral defeat, have a rather urgent question to answer: What do they do with President Donald Trump?