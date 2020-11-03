With no competitions to attend, Pride of the Minuteman Marching Band performs for the Lexington community

Hansen said while the band members wished they could compete, the directors were still proud of them for the work that they had put in during these trying times.

“Obviously this has been a really tough year for our students and our school, but also for our community and country as a whole,” Woodside told the crowd, “These students have overcome those challenges and worked really hard to make something which is bigger than themselves.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The marching band took the field on Thursday, Oct. 29, as they would during a halftime performance during a football game. The crowd which came to support the band might have as well been there for a football game, the home stands were completely packed with people to watch the performance.

The show this year was called, “A Pirate’s Adventure,” composed by Randall Standridge. It featured three movements called, “Setting Sail,” “Mysteries of the Sea,” and “The Battle/Pirate’s Treasure.”

“This performance was huge because it gave our unusual season a sense of completion. It also gave the students who are in band and on the football team an opportunity to perform with us,” said Woodside, “They worked just as hard as everyone else this season, and we wanted them to have an opportunity to perform for an audience.”