With no competitions to attend, Pride of the Minuteman Marching Band performs for the Lexington community

LEXINGTON — The COVID-19 pandemic brought a halt to many of the traditional school events which occur in the fall, and one of those was marching band competitions. With none to attend, the Pride of the Minuteman Marching Band put on a show for the Lexington community, which came out in force to support them.
By this point in the year, the Lexington High School marching band would have attended the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association annual fall marching band contest, but this event was canceled back in July. The other competition the band attends during October weekends were also called off due to pandemic concerns.
Not only were there no competitions, but the entire nature of practicing the show had to change.
According to LHS band director Spencer Hansen, every single one of the band’s practices was outdoors this year, from band camp during the humid days of August, to bitterly cold mornings in October.
“We also had to learn the show music in small groups to prevent large concentrations of aerosols,” LHS band director Alex Woodside said after the event, “It really slowed the learning process down, but we were able to put together our show without a major COVID outbreak in our school.”
“These kids have learned everything literally outdoors,” Hansen said during the event, “We are so proud of them for being able to put together a show and something they could be proud of.”
Hansen said while the band members wished they could compete, the directors were still proud of them for the work that they had put in during these trying times.
“Obviously this has been a really tough year for our students and our school, but also for our community and country as a whole,” Woodside told the crowd, “These students have overcome those challenges and worked really hard to make something which is bigger than themselves.”
The marching band took the field on Thursday, Oct. 29, as they would during a halftime performance during a football game. The crowd which came to support the band might have as well been there for a football game, the home stands were completely packed with people to watch the performance.
The show this year was called, “A Pirate’s Adventure,” composed by Randall Standridge. It featured three movements called, “Setting Sail,” “Mysteries of the Sea,” and “The Battle/Pirate’s Treasure.”
“This performance was huge because it gave our unusual season a sense of completion. It also gave the students who are in band and on the football team an opportunity to perform with us,” said Woodside, “They worked just as hard as everyone else this season, and we wanted them to have an opportunity to perform for an audience.”
With the marching band season complete, questions now arise about the winter band season, which typically features concert band performances and the pep band playing for home basketball games.
“When we move indoors, we will have to wear our special music masks and instrument bell covers at all times. We will also have to leave extra time at the end of our rehearsals to let the air in the band room circulate before bringing in other students,” said Woodside.
“Bo Berry and his maintenance team have done a great job of making sure our HVAC system is equipped to keep us and our students safe by circulating and filtering the air more effectively,” Woodside said.
As for concerts and pep band, Woodside said the band directors are waiting on guidance from the administration on whether or not the band will be able to perform at games or indoor concerts this semester.
Superintendent John Hakonson said at the moment the district has not received guidance surrounding indoor concerts or pep band performances from the state or local health departments.
The current directed health measures in place across the state limit indoor capacity to 50 percent, while these are set to expire on Nov. 30, Hakonson said it is possible that current DHM’s get extended further as winter approaches.
