USAPL High School National Powerlifting Qualifiers
USAPL High School National Powerlifting Qualifiers

USAPL Qualifer 2022WEB.jpg
Courtesy photo

The Lexington High School Powerlifting team was busy over the weekend. They competed in Lincoln at the Capitol City Clash in a USAPL National Qualifying meet. Twelve lifters qualified for USAPL High School Nationals on March 25 and 26 in Lombard, (Chicago) Ill. Those lifters include: Sarahi Giron, Leticia Virgilio, Megan Dang, Yasmin Monroy, Brooke Draskovic, Kevin Parada, Angel Perez, Logan Dowling, Morgan Bailey, Cesar Chavez, Cesar Garcia & Gabriel Alvarez. The Lexington Powerlifting Team will be in action again next weekend at Peru State.

