USAPL High School National Powerlifting Qualifiers

The Lexington High School Powerlifting team was busy over the weekend. They competed in Lincoln at the Capitol City Clash in a USAPL National Qualifying meet. Twelve lifters qualified for USAPL High School Nationals on March 25 and 26 in Lombard, (Chicago) Ill. Those lifters include: Sarahi Giron, Leticia Virgilio, Megan Dang, Yasmin Monroy, Brooke Draskovic, Kevin Parada, Angel Perez, Logan Dowling, Morgan Bailey, Cesar Chavez, Cesar Garcia & Gabriel Alvarez. The Lexington Powerlifting Team will be in action again next weekend at Peru State.