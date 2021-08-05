Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 locomotive to stop in Cozad on Sunday

COZAD — The world’s largest and most powerful steam locomotive will pass through the area and stop in Cozad on Sunday, Aug. 8.

According to the Union Pacific schedule, the Big Boy No. 4014 locomotive will depart North Platte at 8 a.m. and arrive in Cozad at 9:30 a.m. and will leave at 10 a.m. for its next stop in Kearney at 11:45 a.m.

The stop in Cozad will be at Meridian St. and Highway 30.

“Train enthusiasts of all ages will get a chance to hear, smell and see the train when it passes through their town. Depending on the schedule, Big Boy will be in town for about 45 minutes for each whistle-stop. This will give participants plenty of time to see or talk to the steam team, as well as take a ‘selfie’ with the world’s largest steam locomotive, one of 25 of its kind built and the only one operating today,” according to the Union Pacific.

Big Boy departed Cheyenne, Wyo., on Aug. 5 and will tour through Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, Little Rock, Missouri and Colorado before returning to Cheyenne on Sept. 7.

The last time Big Boy stopped in the area was July 2019 in Lexington.