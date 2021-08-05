Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 locomotive to stop in Cozad on Sunday

COZAD — The world’s largest and most powerful steam locomotive will pass through the area and stop in Cozad on Sunday, Aug. 8.
According to the Union Pacific schedule, the Big Boy No. 4014 locomotive will depart North Platte at 8 a.m. and arrive in Cozad at 9:30 a.m. and will leave at 10 a.m. for its next stop in Kearney at 11:45 a.m.
The stop in Cozad will be at Meridian St. and Highway 30.
“Train enthusiasts of all ages will get a chance to hear, smell and see the train when it passes through their town. Depending on the schedule, Big Boy will be in town for about 45 minutes for each whistle-stop. This will give participants plenty of time to see or talk to the steam team, as well as take a ‘selfie’ with the world’s largest steam locomotive, one of 25 of its kind built and the only one operating today,” according to the Union Pacific.
Big Boy departed Cheyenne, Wyo., on Aug. 5 and will tour through Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, Little Rock, Missouri and Colorado before returning to Cheyenne on Sept. 7.
The last time Big Boy stopped in the area was July 2019 in Lexington.
The Union Pacific Big Boy locomotive No. 4014 had been displayed at Fariplex Rail Giants Train Museum in Pomona, Calif., for many years until it was acquired by Union Pacific in 2013. It was restored to operational condition and then placed on excursion service in May 2019, its base being Cheyenne, Wyo.
According to the Union Pacific Heritage site, “The Big Boy’s return to the rails is the product of more than two years of meticulous restoration work by the Union Pacific Steam Team. No. 4014 is the world’s only operating Big Boy locomotive.
The Union Pacific Big Boy steam locomotive was built between 1941 and 1944 by the American Locomotive Company, a total of 25 was produced. They were operated solely by the Union Pacific Railroad. Their cost to produce in 1941 was around $265,000, equivalent to around $4 million today.
The locomotive was originally supposed to be called the “Wasatch” series, but got the Big Boy nickname after an unknown worker scrawled the words on the front of the first locomotive of the series. No. 4014 bares the same chalk mark in honor of this.
No. 4014 was retired from service in December 1961, having traveled 1,031,205 miles in its 20 year service, according to the UP Heritage website.
The locomotives were built to haul freight over the Wasatch Mountains between Ogden, Utah and Green River, Wyo. By the late 1940s they were reassigned to Cheyenne, Wyo., where they moved cargo to Laramie, Wyo.
The locomotive was large, even to its contemporaries, each was 123 feet long and weighted 1.2 million pounds. It could achieve 80 mph, producing around 6,290 horsepower at 41 mph.
They were the only locomotives in the world to use a 4-8-8-4 arrangement. The four leading wheels ensured for stability when entering curves, two sets of eight driving wheels and four wheels for the trailing truck to support the large firebox needed for the massive locomotive.
The locomotive was held in high regard by its crews, and found it to be more reliable and “user-friendly,” than other motive power, according to the book Union Pacific Volume II. Steam locomotives were slowly phased out following post-World War II increases in coal and labor. Diesel-electric became more cost effective.
There are eight surviving Big Boys today, most are finding their final stop at museums. No. 4023 is on display at Kenefick Park in Omaha. No. 4014 is the only operation example of the type.