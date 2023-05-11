ELM CREEK — A Union Pacific locomotive caught fire west of Elm Creek during the early morning hours of Thursday, May 11.

Around 4:45 p.m. a crew on an eastbound Union Pacific train bound for Chicago reported a fire on the second locomotive of the train a few miles west of Elm Creek, according to Mike Jaixen Communications Senior Manager with UP.

Firefighters from Elm Creek Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the scene and later requested mutual aid from the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department. There were no injuries due to the fire, Jaixen said.

“Approximately five gallons of diesel fuel leaked from the locomotive during the incident; remediation of the spill is underway,” said Jaixen.

The incident is currently under investigation.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and Union Pacific employees assisted on scene.