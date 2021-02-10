Tyson gifts team members with Tyson chicken as a thank you

“Thank you for your work” was the message. It’s been a long haul during the pandemic. While it hasn’t been easy on anyone, Tyson workers were essential. Production had to continue to feed the nation. Even when only drive-thrus were selling restaurant food, the beef had to keep coming in and that’s what Tyson provided.

The chicken packages came from sister Tyson chicken plants in the U.S. The packages weren’t labeled for retail sale so the bagged, frozen, raw chicken didn’t look like anything in the grocery store. What is in it? Some were packages of thighs and drumsticks or a full chicken already cut into eight pieces. Simple instructions: thaw and cook in whatever way the team member wants. “I’m going to make chicken alfredo,” said a team member. Others were toying with the idea of chicken and noodles, flautas, tamales, chicken and fried rice. However it gets prepared, the chicken will feed many in local communities.