Tyson Foods Opens First Pilot Clinic to Promote Culture of Health

“We have three-year old twins and are often at the doctor for regular check-ups and runny noses,” said Davis. “My daughter Rylee has Down syndrome and is in speech therapy, so communication can sometimes be difficult. The staff was patient and we had an amazing experience. We’ll definitely be back.”

“We’re piloting these health centers to promote a culture of health and wellness in our company that results in a healthier workforce,” said Dr. Claudia Coplein, chief medical officer for Tyson Foods. “Some of our frontline team members aren’t using their health plan benefits, and others don’t seek care until there’s a crisis. We want to change that by providing access to care that can help detect health conditions early and promote healthy habits.”

The clinics will also collaborate with plant community health providers, including primary care physicians and specialists, to ensure appropriate care is delivered.

The pilot health center project represents the expansion of the company’s We Care workplace safety program to include overall team member health and wellness. It is an addition to the company’s existing health services staff, which includes on-site occupational health nurses at most plant locations.