LEXINGTON — Two local students were awarded scholarships from the Nebraska Association of County Officials (NACO).

Elijah Boryca

Parents: Adam and Becky Boryca

County Position: Becky is the Dawson County Clerk of the District Court

High School: Cozad High School

College: Midland University

Major: Agribusiness

Zoey Evans

Parents: Zach and Lacie Frazho and Jesse and Mary Evans

County Position: Zach is a Buffalo County Deputy Sheriff

High School: Elwood High School

College: University of Nebraska - Lincoln

Major: Biology and Food Science

NACO began its scholarship program in 1999 when it presented six high school seniors with $500 awards each to be used toward their post-secondary educations.

Since 2004, NACO has presented twelve high school seniors with $1000 awards each to be used toward their post-secondary educations. The scholarship program is open to graduating seniors whose parent or step-parent is a current county official or employee. Scholarships are available for one year and are non-renewable.

To be considered, students must complete the required application form, submit a seven-semester transcript from an accredited Nebraska high school and prepare a written essay on the importance of county government.

Scholarship recipients must plan to attend a post-secondary educational institution within the state of Nebraska and may use the NACO scholarship for any costs associated with their continuing education.

The Nebraska Association of County Officials is a non-profit organization that serves to represent the interests of all elected and appointed county officials in the state. In its infancy, the association's membership was comprised primarily of commissioners and supervisors. Over time it was expanded to include, serve and represent all 15 offices within county government.

The base membership of NACO is each of Nebraska's 93 counties, which voluntarily contribute annual dues for the operation of the association. Each elected and appointed county official in each member county is entitled to the services of NACO by virtue of holding his or her respective office.