Trius Federal Credit Union announces Sonia Ortiz as new Lexington branch manager

LEXINGTON — Trius Federal Credit Union has named Sonia Ortiz as Branch Manager for their Lexington location. Ortiz has been with Trius since 2015 and has most recently been a loan officer and lending manager.

Ortiz has over 10 years of experience in banking and lending. “We’re excited to have Sonia take on this new leadership role with Trius”, President Dee Schriner said. “Her experience will be valuable in taking Trius to the next level and helping our members with their financial needs.”

Ortiz has been a member of the Lexington Chamber of Commerce and a past Dawson County CASA advocate. “I am thrilled to take on this new role as we continue to serve our current and future members financial needs,” said Ortiz.

Trius Federal Credit Union

Trius Federal Credit Union was founded in 1967 on the campus of Kearney State College with fifty-five members. Today the membership has expanded to include anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in Buffalo, Dawson, Hall, Kearney or Phelps counties.

We have two branches in Kearney and one in Lexington. As a credit union we operate as a not-for-profit financial institution, completely owned by its members. We are structured for the financial benefit of our members and dedicated to providing financial learning and service to our communities. We take great pride in knowing that each member truly owns a portion of their credit union.