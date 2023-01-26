Three Lexington Lions Club members receive Melvin Jones Fellow award

LEXINGTON — Three members of the Lexington Lions Club received the Melvin Jones Fellow award at their meeting on Monday, Jan. 23.

“Lion Steve Latter has been a Lexington Lion for nearly 15 years. He has served as the club president and his willingness to coordinate and orchestrate all aspects of the Lexington Lions Club's annual Pancake Feed has been invaluable,” Lexington Lion Sheri Giesbrecht said.

“He has the secret recipe for our mouth-watering pancakes and has mixed up so many batches of pancake batter that we dare not try to estimate how many” said Giesbrecht.

Lion Robert Anderson has been a Lexington Lion since 1987 and served as club secretary for over 20 years. “He rarely misses a meeting and is always willing to assist with all our projects,” Giesbrecht said.

Lion Robert "Bob" Martin joined the Lexington Lions Club in 1977 and is currently the longest serving active member.

“The club has depended on his expertise innumerable times over the years and value his kind, gentle manner in helping to serve our community,” stated Giesbrecht.

Melvin Jones Award

This award for Dedicated Humanitarian Services is named for Melvin Jones, who was the founder of the Lions Clubs. Jones was an insurance salesman who had formed his own insurance agency in Chicago.

In 1913, he joined a networking luncheon club for businessmen in Chicago called the Business Circle. But something about the club’s “business only” focus didn’t satisfy Jones’ different, larger vision. He thought “What if these men who are successful because of their drive, intelligence and ambition, were to put their talents to work improving their communities?”

He envisioned a new kind of club with the desire to help others. So, with the help of his wife, they wrote scores of letters to various clubs nationwide inviting them to take up his idea for a service-centered organization. Businessmen interested in membership convened in Chicago on June 7, 1917, and Lions Clubs International was born. Later that year, at the Lions inaugural convention in Dallas, Jones was elected Secretary-Treasurer, a title he would hold for many years.

Then fast forward to 1973, and the Melvin Jones Fellowship Program was established. With this program, each donation of $1,000 to the Lions Clubs International Foundation is rewarded with a Melvin Jones Fellow Award. Donations can be from individuals, clubs, districts, or even non-Lions. Clubs such as ours can earn an award by meeting that donation threshold, and then designate a recipient to honor with that award.

This Program has become the backbone of the Lions Club International Foundation as far as fundraising. While these donations provide the majority of the funding for disaster relief and our Global Causes all around the world, they also provide a way to recognize and honor outstanding citizens and humanitarians.

Those Global Causes that I referred to are Diabetes, Vision, Childhood Cancer, Hunger, and The Environment.

From that day in 1917 to today, the Lions Clubs International has grown to over 48,000 clubs, and over 1.4 million members in over 200 countries and geographic areas.

The Melvin Jones Fellowship is given in recognition of humanitarian qualities such as generosity, compassion, and concern for the less fortunate. To be honored with this award, in the name of Founder Melvin Jones, is a big deal in the Lions world!

You will forever be a “Melvin Jones Fellow”, and among a prestigious group of people who can claim that title.