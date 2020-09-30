The Sun Theatre in Gothenburg can shine once more thanks to new renovations

Another maintained feature was the unique ceiling, which featured paintings of clouds, there is also a large dome in the center, giving the appearance of the sun. Converse-Whiting said this feature isn’t fully completed, but work is continuing.

A wall in the vestibule will now be the display of several historic items, as well as those which were discovered during the renovation process, Converse-Whiting said.

The ongoing pandemic will have some influences on theatre operations, Converse-Whiting said. At the moment the state is in phase four of the directed health measures, which limits indoor building capacity to 75 percent.

The total capacity for the theatre is 240, with 180 people being their limited capacity at the moment. The theatre is also recommending masks for visitors when they arrived and are moving about, but can take them off while seated, Converse-Whiting said.

Concessions will be offered, and there will be Plexiglass guards in transactional places.

Converse-Whiting said there is a change in the number of movie showing times. There will now be three, 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday.