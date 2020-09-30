The Sun Theatre in Gothenburg can shine once more thanks to new renovations

GOTHENBURG — The Sun Theatre can shine once again thanks to the new renovations which have been made to the historic location. The theatre has been a purveyor of entertainment since the early 1900s in the Gothenburg community.
After a little over four months of renovation and construction, the Sun Theatre hosted a grand re-opening premier event during the evening of Friday, Sept. 25.
Roxanne Converse-Whiting, executive director, said renovations to the theatre were started on May 15 of this year. Incidentally, the COVID-19 pandemic forced a closure during the year the board of directors had already earmarked to be closed for renovations.
Converse-Whiting said they were only closed two months longer than they had planned for, the state health policies mandated closure in March. “We were already prepared for a closure,” she said.
The impetus behind the renovations began three years ago, when Converse-Whiting was hired as executive director, with the purpose of fundraising and eventually carrying out changes to the building.
Changes to the Sun Theatre have been focused on the entrance and front end of the building. Converse-Whiting said their bathrooms could not be accessed by people with disabilities and there was no hot water at the taps.
Renovations were also made to the entrance, lobby and the seating, many of the changes to make the theatre accessible to everyone, Converse-Whiting said.
Funding for the project came from several different sources, including private donations from the community, grants and pledges from local businesses and a Community Development Block Grant which increased funding to a total of $400,000, Converse-Whiting said.
“We appreciate all the donations,” said Converse-Whiting, “and the grant from the state which made us fully funded.”
The Sun Theatre is a historic building in Gothenburg, built in 1909 as an opera house, the second one to be built in the community at the time.
Later, in 1926, it was acquired by the Van Wey family, who turned it into a cinema, Converse-Whiting told the North Platte Telegraph in July.
The Van Wey family continued to show movies at the location for the next five decades. In 1984, the family members decided to retire and close the theatre, which then sat empty for a year, Converse-Whiting said.
Concurrently, the Gothenburg Community Playhouse had been hosting performances around town in different locations and made the decision to purchase the theatre, a natural home for their plays and other events.
Since then the theatre has played host to weekend movie offerings as well as continuing to play host to community events.
During the premier event, Nebraska’s Lt. Governor Mike Foley said, “A lot of communities who would have a community theatre dating back to 1909 would say ‘let it go, move on,’ but not Gothenburg. You recognized what a jewel you have here.”
Senator Matt Williams said during the event, “The Gothenburg way includes dreaming, it includes dreaming big, but dreams are just dreams until something happens. The difference is action. I am so proud to call Gothenburg home, we make a difference here.”
Gothenburg Mayor Joyce Hudson also attended the event and said, “The Sun Theatre board had this dream, had this vision, they didn’t stop with it. They secured grants and funding from the state. Their wheels were turning and they got this fabulous renovation done.”
Sun Theatre executive director Roxanne Converse-Whiting said during the event, “I am passionate about this project, making (the theatre) accessible for all of our patrons. I am also passionate about this community, that we come together in such a strong way for each other. Community is present here.”
Given the theater’s local history, preserving the unique architecture of the building has been important to the board of directors.
Feedback from the community indicated they did not want just another modern theatre look, but to maintain the unique and historic feel of the theatre, Converse-Whiting said.
Converse-Whiting said there were several significant features which were preserved; the first is a replication of the original ticket booth, which was installed in the 1930. The original is now on display at the local museum, but the replica ticket booth helps to maintain a nostalgic air.
Another maintained feature was the unique ceiling, which featured paintings of clouds, there is also a large dome in the center, giving the appearance of the sun. Converse-Whiting said this feature isn’t fully completed, but work is continuing.
A wall in the vestibule will now be the display of several historic items, as well as those which were discovered during the renovation process, Converse-Whiting said.
The ongoing pandemic will have some influences on theatre operations, Converse-Whiting said. At the moment the state is in phase four of the directed health measures, which limits indoor building capacity to 75 percent.
The total capacity for the theatre is 240, with 180 people being their limited capacity at the moment. The theatre is also recommending masks for visitors when they arrived and are moving about, but can take them off while seated, Converse-Whiting said.
Concessions will be offered, and there will be Plexiglass guards in transactional places.
Converse-Whiting said there is a change in the number of movie showing times. There will now be three, 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday.
There has been a, “tremendous amount,” of community support for the theatre and the renovations, Converse-Whiting said. Many people have donated their money as well as their time to the project, with many people helping with need duties, such as cleaning.
“The theater is such a foundational thing for our town because it does provide entertainment and quality of life,” Converse-Whiting said in July.
“We are very excited to unveil for the community because this is a community theatre,” Converse-Whiting said.
