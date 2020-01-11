LEXINGTON — After a one year hiatus, the Lexington Optimist Club is again holding their annual consignment auction this February.
Due to complications, the auction wasn’t held in 2019, but according to Lexington Optimist member Bernie Valish, the Optimists made the decision to bring the auction back in 2020.
“After much consideration they felt that the need for the annual event was greatly missed by many of the local and surrounding farmers and ranchers who supported it as well as buyers when it was cancelled last year,” Valish wrote.
In order to keep expenses down, there have been some changes to the auction this year. One of the main ones, Valish said, is there will be only one week to enter consignments, rather than two weeks which had been done previously.
This year the 34th Annual Farm Machinery and Livestock Equipment Consignment Auction will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15 starting at 10 a.m. at the Dawson County Fairgrounds.
The sale bill advertising deadline is Tuesday, Jan. 28. “It’s very important to contact us, so we can do the proper sale bill advertising,” said Valish.
Check in dates start on Saturday, Feb. 8 and run through Friday, Feb. 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9 check in times are different, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Each year around 150 consigners bring in their equipment to be sold. Past events have drawn over 1,000 buyers, representing towns from all over Nebraska.
Locals and Nebraskans aren’t the only who attend the auction, the event has drawn people from Iowa, Colorado, South Dakota, Kansas, Texas and New Mexico, said Valish.
While the Optimist Club collects the funds, they don’t stay with them for long.
“The profit from the auction is one of the larger fundraisers for all of the young programs and activities the Optimist Club have made donations to,” Valish said.
Projects and programs benefited in the past include, Orthman Community YMCA, Lexington Fieldhouse, Lexington High School rodeo, Lexington Junior High rodeo, Lexington Baseball Association, Youth Bowling League, Lexington Girl Scouts, Lexington Boy Scouts, Operation Santa Claus, Hunter Safety, Bow Hunter Education, CFI football, Lexington High School soccer, Dawson/Gosper County CASA, TeamMates, Lexington post prom, L2 for Kids, among several others.
“This project takes countless hours of preparation and time from several generous people who have helped over the years,” said Valish, “Many local business have donated loaders, advertising, fuel, snow removal services and meals for the check-in crew members”
“We can’t thank these people enough for all that they do,” Valish said, “The biggest thank you goes out to all of our loyal consigners who have made this auction possible by bringing in their equipment to sell each year.”
To consign items or get additional information, contact Valish Sales Inc. at 308-325-4197 or 308-324-6574 or email bernievalish@q.com. The 2020 auction rates can be found on Optimist advertisements or by contacting Valish or club members.
“We hope by having the auction again this year, it will help make our requirement to reach our annual income budget for all the youth projects we hope to continue to support,” Valish wrote.
“With your help, our club will be able to fund all of these projects which benefit our local youth.”
