If I had to pick a day of the week for a chaseable thunderstorm to occur it is probably no surprise that I would pick Saturday.

It’s the weekend and I don’t have to explain to my bosses that this set of clouds is worth the four hour drive to see. However, if the storms occur right in my backyard on the weekend, all the better.

That is what happened on Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10.

It’s typical during the approach to summer that thunderstorms can occur almost daily in the central plains. There is usually enough moisture for cloud formation toward the late afternoon and all it takes is a lingering surface boundary or just enough lift to form thunderstorms.

Due to the lack of upper level winds, most of these thunderstorms are classified as pulse storms. These types of thunderstorms are usually short lived, 30-60 minutes and usually non-severe.

The key to a thunderstorm lasting for hours or becoming severe is wind shear. The upper level winds help push the top of the storm away from the updraft and the rainy downdraft falls away from it.

In pulse storms, there is little wind shear present and so the rain falls back down through the updraft, essentially suffocating the storm. The lack of wind shear also means these storms are moving slowly, so they can pose a localized flooding risk if they drop enough rain.

Another type of thunderstorm common during the summer is multi-cell storms. These are groups of severe or non-severe cells in different stages of development. These usually favor a line of thunderstorms, depending upon the wind shear.

My backyard storm spotting started on Friday, the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., had issued a marginal risk for severe storms across a corridor of central Nebraska.

This is a one out of five risk, but don’t turn your nose up at the forecast, even sub-severe thunderstorms can pose a risk if you are caught outside.

I check the weather radar daily and always poke my head outside to see what the clouds are doing. I especially do this around 4-5 p.m., as this is the peak heating time during the day and often when summer thunderstorms fire.

I managed some perfect timing on Friday when I poked my head outside just before 5 p.m. Some weak thunderstorms had initiated to the west of Odessa and were meandering their way to the east.

The storms were nothing to write home about but other factors caused me to rush back inside and grab my camera.

The late afternoon sunlight struck the top of the storms in such a way to create crepuscular rays.

Crepuscular rays, also called sun rays and sunbeams, are created when sunlight shines through gaps in clouds and continues through an atmosphere that contains dust or haze.

This dust or haze scatters some of the bright light that can be seen against the darker cloud and/or darker blue sky background.

Needless to say, these rays are highly photogenic and I never pass up an opportunity to photograph them.

What was interesting about the view on Friday was that there were rays shining over the tops of the clouds, while sunlight was being scattered by the clouds on their way to the ground, creating more rays on the horizon.

The Friday storms would go on to congeal into a complex that brought torrential rainfall for areas around Grand Island and south to Hastings and Blue Hill.

If Friday’s rays were all I saw over the weekend, I would have been happy. But the photogenic moments were only a warm-up for what occurred on Saturday.

There was a marginal risk for thunderstorms again issued for Saturday, but the local area was on the extreme northern boundary, with most of the risk area reaching into north central Kansas. Storms were set to fire in the late afternoon and merge into a complex as they moved south.

By 6 p.m., scattered storms were moving northwest to southeast on radar near Odessa and I stepped carefully into a nearby soybean field to maximize the contrast between the white and dark clouds over the vibrant green of the field.

One storm was even showing a small roll cloud feature near the surface. As I watched for a few minutes, I could tell better pictures were to be had if I moved east toward Kearney.

I threw the camera in the car and noted on radar that the edge of the developing line of storms would pass over Riverdale. As I drove east the edge of the shelf cloud was clearly visible and I decided to jog north to get a contrasting view of the storm moving into clear air.

I should have thought about it more because I was driving past Cottonmill Park and the abundance of trees was blocking my eastern view.

I finally cleared the trees and found the first east-west running road I could pull off on. I was slightly behind the pace now and the shelf cloud was out running me.

I drove through a dip in the road and then crested a hill. The view in the valley ahead of me literally made me say “Whoa!”

Just ahead was a concentrated area of gray, rainy downdraft that stood in marked contrast to the dark clouds behind it and the bright green crops in the fields. The area just to my north was covered by the “Whale’s Mouth.”

Basically, the whale’s mouth region can appear just after the first gust front of a storm passes over, when the sky is briefly full of agitated, sometimes wavy clouds that show the turbulent wave-like motions behind the gust front.

The term is storm chaser slang used to aptly describe different features of storms and you do feel a bit like Jonah standing in its wake.

The entire scene caused me to slam on my breaks and slide to a muddy stop on the side of the road.

As I was furiously shooting pictures of the scene, the sky had one more surprise in store for me. Additional storms were to the west of me blocking most of the sunlight, but not all of it.

Only a few beams managed to reach through and what they caused was nothing short of stunning. As though a spotlight was being cast from the top rafters of a theater onto a dark stage, the beam of sunlight interacted with the rain to create a rainbow, but only within the sun beam.

Rainbows are formed when light from the sun is scattered by water droplets through a process called refraction. Refraction occurs when the light from the sun changes direction when passing through a medium denser than air, such as a raindrop.

Eventually, another beam poked its way through the clouds higher up, illuminating another piece of the rainbow. As though it were a connect-the-dots in the sky, you could trace out where the full rainbow would be if the area was subjected to full sunlight.

The scene only lasted for a minute or so, but that made it all the more special. That is a feature of cloudscape photography I admire, you will never see the same scene twice.

After a few more moments I got back in the car and jogged south. The darkening area of the Whales Mouth was to my south and through the trees that lined the road I was reminded of the scene from “Twister” where Bill Paxton’s character says, “It’s gonna show its ugly face right over that hill.”

Fortunately for Kearney, the outflow dominant storm held little danger of tornadoes, but I still grabbed a shot looking out the windshield of my car, humored that I seem to be, at least visually, replaying a scene from a movie that fascinated a storm obsessed younger me.

I continued as far south as the railroad tracks, where I stopped to grab more photos of the departing Whales Mouth area. The turbulent blues playing with the grays made for a striking scene.

There was one more photogenic moment, as I headed back west toward Odessa, a rough line of storms was on its way and I could tell a concentrated area of downdraft was going to fall at home.

I pulled into my driveway only a few minutes ahead of the rain, I ran back into the field where I started and did my best to get photos of the wall of rain that was only a quarter mile away. The falling rain eventually drove me inside.

Later in the evening, just before 8 p.m., I checked the radar again to see a storm complex moving into Phelps County. When I walked outside I could see the western most edge of a shelf cloud just ahead of the storm.

A tail of inflow seemed to be feeding into a kink in the line and it almost looked like a short lived wall cloud. However, the whole feature seemed outflow dominant; still the cut off from clear air and the rain curtains was striking.

I never tire of looking at the sky, even on marginal days Mother Nature still can deliver some stunning cloudscapes.

All you have to do is be willing to observe it.