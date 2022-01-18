State Sen. Brett Lindstrom, gubernatorial candidate, hosts meet-and-greets in Lexington, Gothenburg

LEXINGTON — Gubernatorial candidate, State Senator Brett Lindstrom, hosted meet-and-greets in Dawson County on Friday, Jan. 14 to meet with local residents and hear their views on the issues.
Lindstrom, a 40-year-old who represents northwest Omaha in the State Legislature, declared his candidacy for the Republican nomination for Nebraska’s Governor back in July 2021.
Lindstrom called himself a “pragmatic conservative,” and said he differs from the other two declared GOP candidates at the time because he has more political experience, and more political accomplishments, as a two-term state legislator, when interviewed by the Omaha World-Herald.
Lindstrom and his wife, Leigh, have three children. He graduated from Millard West High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in history at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
In 2012, he unsuccessfully challenged then-U.S. Rep. Lee Terry for the Republican nomination for Congress, placing second in a five-way primary race. He was elected to the State Legislature in 2014, and re-elected in 2018. Lindstrom is barred from running for re-election due to term limits.
On Friday, Lindstrom made stops in Gothenburg and in Lexington he made an appearance at the Dawson Area Development TIE Center.
Lindstrom, having seen things from the legislative side of things, says tax policy is front and center in his mind and making sure Nebraska is competitive.
He added economic development is another important area, this includes workforce housing, workforce development, recruiting talent for the state.
Speaking to the state’s infrastructure, Lindstrom said rural broadband access is a key issue to him, “it’s vitally important to keeping the younger generation in the state.”
Education is an important area to Lindstrom, who said you can’t discuss it without discussing property taxes. He said he is currently working to provide equalization aid to all of the school districts.
“I want to make sure we are bridging the gap between urban and rural areas,” Lindstrom said, “if we have a level playing field with how we fund education at the state level, by doing this the right way, we can also have property tax relief.”
When asked what his message was to voters he visited with, Lindstrom noted he brings, “next generation leadership,” to the table. He noted in giving opportunities to all of the younger generations in the state.
He also noted his political experience he has had being a state senator for eight years, “I know how to get things done.”