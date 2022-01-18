State Sen. Brett Lindstrom, gubernatorial candidate, hosts meet-and-greets in Lexington, Gothenburg

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lindstrom, having seen things from the legislative side of things, says tax policy is front and center in his mind and making sure Nebraska is competitive.

He added economic development is another important area, this includes workforce housing, workforce development, recruiting talent for the state.

Speaking to the state’s infrastructure, Lindstrom said rural broadband access is a key issue to him, “it’s vitally important to keeping the younger generation in the state.”

Education is an important area to Lindstrom, who said you can’t discuss it without discussing property taxes. He said he is currently working to provide equalization aid to all of the school districts.

“I want to make sure we are bridging the gap between urban and rural areas,” Lindstrom said, “if we have a level playing field with how we fund education at the state level, by doing this the right way, we can also have property tax relief.”

When asked what his message was to voters he visited with, Lindstrom noted he brings, “next generation leadership,” to the table. He noted in giving opportunities to all of the younger generations in the state.