NSP carrier enforcement participates in Brake Safety Week

LINCOLN — Troopers across Nebraska who serve in the Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division participated in an international effort last week. “Brake Safety Week” is an effort from the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance, which includes law enforcement agencies throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
“Our troopers work closely with the trucking industry to emphasize the importance of safety procedures in commercial vehicles,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Efforts like Brake Safety Week give our troopers an opportunity to congratulate the drivers who are operating safely and, if necessary, remove unsafe vehicles from the road.”
During the week, which ran from August 23 through August 29, troopers performed 464 Level 1 inspections of commercial vehicles throughout the state. In 130 of those inspections, there were no driver or vehicle violations. Troopers placed 97 commercial vehicles out of service for a brake violation.
“Safe driving for any commercial vehicle starts with a pre-trip inspection,” said Lt. Dan Doggett, Commander of NSP Carrier Enforcement. “We’d like to thank the 130 drivers who had no violations for their work to keep Nebraska roads safe. They set a great example for all drivers to follow.”