Spring semester academic pep rally honors hard work of Lexington High School students

LEXINGTON — Spring is here and students are assuredly marking down the days until school ends, but before the doors open for summer, Lexington High School took time to honor students for their hard work and achievement in yet another semester touched by the pandemic.
LHS Principal Audrey Downey said the students were recognized for their scholastic consistency and progress, exemplary course work, perfect attendance, noteworthy grades, local and state assessment proficiency and other educational achievements.
They were also recognized for, “positive commitment to participate in co-curricular clubs and organizations, extracurricular activities, and athletics. Both individual students and Destination: Graduation Academic Teams will be honored for their outstanding work.”
Destination: Graduation is an effort at LHS to get as many students to graduate as possible. To achieve this, classes are part of academic teams and further divided into four smaller focus groups for a bit of added competition.
Starting off, it was noted out of the 950 students who attend LHS, 392, 41 percent, were involved in at least one extra or co-curricular activity, Dean of Students Jeff Rowan said.
LHS Instructional Coach Eric Bell announced the winner of the “Manny Awards,” the academic teams who had exemplary weekly grades, attendance and participation in school activities. These teams would get to display the Manny Trophy outside of their focus period rooms.
There were 12 teams who won, the classes of teachers, Daniel Arias, Erica Brockmoller, Holli Oberg,
Crystal Klein, Jerry Buck, Becky Archer, Kim Ramirez, Sandy Meyer, Adam DeLaet, Sam Jilka, Chad Scharff and Mary Malcom.
Teacher Amber Burson introduced the 135 students who earned perfect attendance in the spring semester. “Many national studies prove that regular attendance in school is a more important indicator for graduation success than test scores and other student behaviors,” she said.
Mock Trial and Speech students were honored by teacher Daniel Arias, who said both teams had one of their most challenging seasons, but also one of their most successful. Mock Trial made it to the district finals and received certificates from the Nebraska Bar Foundation. Four of the speech team members will represent the school on the national stage in the coming months.
Teacher Cassondra Sund noted the 176 strong group of students who earned the A’s and B’s Award by only having those grades for all their classes by the end of the semester. Teacher Robb Koerting then noted the 82 students who earned the All A’s Award at the end of the semester.
If that wasn’t enough, teacher Peg Fisher said there were 52 students who earned the Super A’s Award, by having all A’s and only A’s during every single grade check of the semester.
Teacher Tom Ward honored the One Act students, cast and crew, from both the fall and the spring semester.
Teachers Kim Ramirez and Diego Gamero called down the students who had earned the seal of bi-literacy recognition. For these students, English is not their first language and speak another, but they have developed proficiency in English. Both teachers noted bi-literacy is an asset when applying for jobs.
These students will wear a purple cord at the graduation ceremony to note their achievement.
Teacher Elizabeth Joekel recognized the 60 students who earned the Triple Threat Award, having all A’s and B’s, perfect attendance and were involved in at least one extracurricular activity.
The 43 National Honor Society student’s accomplishments were noted by teacher Mike Zarate, one of their requirements is maintaining a 3.7 GPA, as a group they maintained a 4.4 GPA.
LHS counselor Michele McKeone and Lexington Community Foundation board president Tod McKeone both noted the LCF’s involvement with scholarships, providing funds for Destination: Graduation and the work they do in the community.
Michele noted the funds the LCF uses comes from families in the community who call Lexington home and want to support it. She encouraged each student to be in some way a Lexington community member no matter where life took them.
Tod also noted the different building projects the LCF helped to make possible, such as the Majestic Theatre, the YMCA or the Aquatic Center, different projects the students have benefited by, at some point in their life.
He closed his remarks asking the students to not forget where they came from as they build their lives.
In addition, other LCF board members, Barry McFarland, Larry Reynolds, Steve Heldt, Dave Stenberg and Randy Carpenter, along with Administrative Assistant Christy Freihage, were on hand to present 20, $250 gift cards to seniors. Laptops were also handed out to the most deserving Academic Team.
The 20 seniors with the gift cards hot in their hands were Paulina Arredondo-Orozco, Sandra Avila, Joshua Bryan, Sara Cabrera-Molina, Henry Cabrera-Pilarte, Lincy Covarrubias-Linares, Marcus Cureton, Leonardo Flores, Alejandra Gonzalez, Cesar Gonzalez-Romero, Megan Kuefner, Jocelyn Landa, Luis Mejia-Garcia, Amran Osman, Ashley Oyler, Natalie Renteroa-Novak, Anthony Rodriguez, Julio Rodriguez and Jason Tover-Batres.
The laptop winners were Team 11 made up by, Jose Campa-Galvan, Noah Converse, Xavi Galvan-Rodriguez, Gisselle Ortega-Baries, Kamryn Pike, Harold Pineda-Mayorga, Brenna Barraza, Kimberly Corzo, Juan Gonzalez-Velasquez, Jacquelin Ostrom, Freddy Benitez, Kennia Garcia-Retana, Nicolas Gomez-Gutierrez and Helen Vicente.