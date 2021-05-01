Spring semester academic pep rally honors hard work of Lexington High School students

LEXINGTON — Spring is here and students are assuredly marking down the days until school ends, but before the doors open for summer, Lexington High School took time to honor students for their hard work and achievement in yet another semester touched by the pandemic.

LHS Principal Audrey Downey said the students were recognized for their scholastic consistency and progress, exemplary course work, perfect attendance, noteworthy grades, local and state assessment proficiency and other educational achievements.

They were also recognized for, “positive commitment to participate in co-curricular clubs and organizations, extracurricular activities, and athletics. Both individual students and Destination: Graduation Academic Teams will be honored for their outstanding work.”

Destination: Graduation is an effort at LHS to get as many students to graduate as possible. To achieve this, classes are part of academic teams and further divided into four smaller focus groups for a bit of added competition.

Starting off, it was noted out of the 950 students who attend LHS, 392, 41 percent, were involved in at least one extra or co-curricular activity, Dean of Students Jeff Rowan said.