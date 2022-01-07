Smoking while on oxygen cause of fire that injured woman, killed dog and damaged house in Lexington on Thursday

LEXINGTON — Smoking while on oxygen was the cause of a fire that injured a woman, killed a pet dog and damaged a house during the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 6.
Around 12 p.m., the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Oregon Trail in southwestern Lexington for the report of smoke coming from a house.
On scene, members of the Lexington Police Department and the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office went around the house and saw a woman inside the burning house.
Captain Paul Schwarz said they broke out the back window and rescued the individual from the home.
She was brought outside and then transported to Lexington Regional Health Center by Priority Medical Transport for undisclosed injuries.
LVFD Fire Chief Bo Berry said eventually 30 firefighters, their three main engines, a rescue unit and their air trailer would all be on scene.
When they first arrived on scene, Berry said the flames were visible through the front window of the home. Their first priority was to knock down the fire and find out if anyone else was inside the home, Berry said their knockdown of the fire was quick, just 10 minutes.
Two other firefighters went around back and entered the home, but were advised no one else was inside. There was a pet dog in the home that perished during the fire, Berry said. In all, firefighters were on scene for three hours.
The cause of the fire was the woman in the home smoking while on oxygen, Berry said. He was not aware of the extent of her injuries as she was transported by Priority.
Berry said there was extensive damage to the living room and heat and smoke damage to the rest of the house. He said its likely repairable, but the property damage would be around $45,000.
The LVFD was assisted on scene by the Lexington Police Department, the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, Black Hills Energy, Priority Medical Transport, Nebraska Public Power District and the City of Lexington Street Department.