Single vehicle fatal accident takes place east of Lexington
breaking

Single vehicle fatal accident takes place east of Lexington

  • Updated
_CH_2167 (1)WEB.jpg
C-H photo • Brian Neben

LEXINGTON — A fatal accident involving a single vehicle took place east of Lexington during the afternoon of Tuesday, Feb. 8.

At 3:43 p.m., the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched a half mile north of the Road 756 and 438 intersection for the report of an accident and the individual may have been trapped inside.

On scene, a four door car had come to rest in a field to the west of Road 438.

The driver was declared deceased, Lt. Tucker Case said. The Dawson County Attorney’s Office and Reynolds Love Funeral Home were called to the scene.

The name of the driver is being withheld until the next of kin are notified.

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident.

