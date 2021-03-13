Sheriff John Rohnert remembered as “fair but just” and “extremely popular” retired in 1982, families navigate life after tragedy

Editor’s Note: This is the fifth and final part of a multi-part series covering Dawson County Sheriff John Rohnert’s investigation into the murders committed by Dennis Sell and subsequent trial
Life after Death
The disappearance of Judith (Judy) Dangler and the discovery of Ruth Eby rocked the Lexington community and the surrounding area.
People had, at first, been puzzled by Dangler’s disappearance. In the absence of facts, rumors ran rampant.
After Ruth Eby’s disappearance, the similarities between the two cases caused a wave of fear and paranoia throughout Dawson County as people were concerned for their own safety, wondering if someone else would vanish due to suspected foul play.
Sell’s incarceration in Lincoln allowed people to return back to their lives, but nothing would be the same for the Dangler and Eby families.
The Eby children would endure a particularly cruel set of circumstances, only two years after the murder of their mother Ruth, their father, Richard, died from a heart attack at the family home.
Now orphaned, they were taken in by Ruth’s parents in Colorado, who did their best to provide some sense of normalcy. However, the trials they had endured had a lasting impact, the eldest daughter Terri called it their, “15 year fog,” when recounting the experience to the Lincoln Journal Star in 2008.
Bob Dangler, Judy’s husband, said at first her death was particularly hard on his eldest daughter Jacki, but now after the decades since 1977, things were hard for Robin as well, who was only five at time.
Jacki Norris now lives in Blue Hill and is a victim witness advocate for Adams County. She said she was inspired to take on such a position because of her experience losing her mother to a violent crime.
A Question of Bail
The fact Dennis Sell had been free on bail, after attempting to rape a Johnson Lake woman, when he assaulted and murdered Ruth Eby, caused outcry and people demanded change.
Prior to 1977, first degree sexual assault was an offense someone could bail out on, after the Sell murders, people wanted it altered so that it was a nonbailable offense.
Senator Herb Duis of Gothenburg introduced several pieces of legislation to the Unicameral, calling for a state constitutional amendment to make it more difficult for first degree sexual offenders to attain bail, according to a 1982 Dawson County Clipper article.
The amendment passed but there was litigation as to whether it violated the U.S. Constitution’s clause dealing with excessive bail.
A defendant in Omaha, who had been charged with sexual assault, challenged the ruling and the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals decided Nebraska’s amendment was in violation of the Constitution and the case was going to be heard before the Supreme Court.
Around the same time, the story of the Sell murders and the fight for the “no bail rape law” appeared on CBS and ABC.
Ellen Eby, sister-in-law to Ruth Eby, appeared on television and advocated that people accused of rape should not be granted bail. During the interview she spoke with ABC’s David Hartman, the first host of “Good Morning America.”
“I think he could see our point better after I explained his (Dennis Sell’s) record,” Ellen Eby said later in an article from a March 1, 1982 Dawson County Herald article.
It was noted the case received national attention at the time.
In the end, the Supreme Court refused to make a ruling on the case, due to a technicality issue involving the accused person who had filed the original case. The decision effectively reinstated the Nebraska no-bail statute.
To this day, the Nebraska Constitution allows all persons can pay for bail except in cases of, “sexual offenses involving penetration by force or against the will of the victim.” This amendment was added in 1979, after the Sell murders.
Epilogue
By 1999, Sell was eligible for parole and the Dangler daughters remembered dreading the thought that he might be released on parole, however, it was never granted to him.
On Nov. 7, 2009, Sell died of natural causes at the Nebraska State Penitentiary.
Jacki said at first she received a notification from the computer based service that notifies registered people of a change in an inmates status and it indicated Sell was no longer in custody.
She said this set off a wave of panic and she and other family members made frantic phone calls. The truth was discovered only after looking at the Department of Corrections inmate locater and found out Sell had died.
When asked how she felt about Sell’s death, Jacki said she was relieved but also upset because she had never had a chance to speak with him in person. She said she had contacted the penitentiary to do so in the past, but they had denied her request for several reasons, including safety.
In response to being asked what she would have said to Sell had she spoken to him face to face, Jacki said she wanted to look him in the eye and say, “You didn’t destroy me, I am still here.”
However, Jacki said she knows she never would have gotten a straight answer from Sell as to why he murdered Judy Dangler. He took his motives to the grave.
Sheriff John Rohnert served in his position until 1982 when he made the decision to retire. He had served 35 years in the sheriff’s office and six terms as county sheriff.
In the May 17, 1972 issue of the Dawson County Herald, Rohnert is pictured with Dawson County Commissioner Chairman Jack Stucky during his retirement party, being shown a commemorative plate for his service.
It was noted in a May 3, 1982 Dawson County Herald edition that voters were going to have a hard time replacing Rohnert as he had served for the last 25 years. “An extremely popular sheriff, Rohnert’s exit has left the public a difficult decision in choosing his replacement.”
Rohnert was known for developing the “fair but just” philosophy of the sheriff’s office, according to the Herald article.
During his career he had been a member of the Nebraska Crime Commission, he would also serve later as a Dawson County commissioner. He was first inducted into the Nebraska Law Enforcement Hall of Fame in 1994.
Rohnert died at the Tri-County Hospital in Lexington at the age of 86 years old in 2006. He is buried in Greenwood Cemetery.
On Oct. 6, 2020, due to the nomination by members of the Dangler family, Rohnert was inducted into the Hall of Fame for a second time. The plaque commemorating his induction was presented to the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.
Bob Dangler said he thought it was appropriate the plaque should be presented in February, the same month Judy disappeared.
“I think he did an extraordinary job to solve this case, he was a very hard worker,” current Dawson County Sheriff Ken Moody said about Rohnert’s induction, “It’s quite an honor for the Dangler’s to get him into the Hall of Fame.”
Moody said the plaque will be displayed in the front office of the sheriff’s office building.
Judith Dangler found her final resting place in Memorial Cemetery in Fremont. Ruth Eby was interred in Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington.
The two murders rocked the area unlike few other cases have and many who remember the time from February 1977 to September 1977 recall a mixture of fear, concern and once the truth was revealed, sadness.
The personal tragedy faced by the Dangler and Eby families cannot be understated; they faced what many only think about in their nightmares.
Dennis Sell died in prison and never confessed his reasons for his crimes. It can only be speculated what mental issues drove him to commit the heinous acts.
Sheriff Rohnert himself and his staff put in a great deal of time and effort into the cases. Rohnert was also personally responsible for convincing Sell to reveal the location of Judy Dangler’s body and giving the family some amount of closure.
Some solace can be found in the fact Sell was caught, judged and convicted. He was not allowed to harm anyone else or their families.