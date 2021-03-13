Sheriff John Rohnert remembered as “fair but just” and “extremely popular” retired in 1982, families navigate life after tragedy

On Nov. 7, 2009, Sell died of natural causes at the Nebraska State Penitentiary.

Jacki said at first she received a notification from the computer based service that notifies registered people of a change in an inmates status and it indicated Sell was no longer in custody.

She said this set off a wave of panic and she and other family members made frantic phone calls. The truth was discovered only after looking at the Department of Corrections inmate locater and found out Sell had died.

When asked how she felt about Sell’s death, Jacki said she was relieved but also upset because she had never had a chance to speak with him in person. She said she had contacted the penitentiary to do so in the past, but they had denied her request for several reasons, including safety.

In response to being asked what she would have said to Sell had she spoken to him face to face, Jacki said she wanted to look him in the eye and say, “You didn’t destroy me, I am still here.”

However, Jacki said she knows she never would have gotten a straight answer from Sell as to why he murdered Judy Dangler. He took his motives to the grave.