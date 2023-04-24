SUMNER — Seven veterans and a service member of the Sumner area were presented with Quilts of Valor during a presentation at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Public Schools on Friday, April 21.

The veterans and service member honored included:

Shannon Schroeder, Miller, SSG E-6 Army, 1967-1969

Fred Boon, Eddyville, Marine Corps Corporal, 1989-1993, National Guard, 1993-1996

Kyla Robbins, Sumner, Army E-7/SFC, 2001-Present

Kellie Harrison, Sumner, Army E-3, 2005-2006, 2009-2012

Richard Pierce, Miller, Air Force E-5, Staff Sargent, 1971-1978

Stan McFarland, Eddyville, Marine Corps Sargent, 1968-1970

The event began with “My American,” being sung by the SEM 7th and 8th grade choir, followed by the playing of “Salute to America’s Finest,” by the 7th-12th grade band.

The music includes the official anthems of the US Army, Navy, Coast Guard, Marines and Air Force. Each veteran stood when their respective service brand anthem was played.

Each Quilt of Valor was presented to the veterans in turn by Susie Walker, owner of The Quilting Shack in Broken Bow. She noted that the quilts were made by a variety of volunteers who all made the quilts to the specified dimensions.

To give some background on the Quilts of Valor, Walker quoted from the Quilts of Valor Foundation website, “The QOVF is made of a volunteer group of quilters from all across the USA. Quilt of Valor is described as the civilian equivalent of a Purple Heart award. Our quilts are awarded, not just handed out.”

“These quilts were made especially to say thank you for your service, sacrifice and valor in service to our nation. Each recipient is registered, as of now 300,000 quilts have been awarded.”

“We honor you for leaving home and loved ones and all you held dear,” the QOVF states, “To stand in harm’s way in a time of crisis, protecting us from the effects of war. We know that freedom is not free. We have freedom because of you, your dedication and that of men and women like you. That quilt is meant to say thank you.”

“This quilt is meant to comfort you. It is a quilt from family, friends and a grateful nation. It is to remind you that we care about you, the sacrifice you gave and the effect of that time that will always be with you,” the QOVF concludes.

Walker gave a brief description of each veteran’s service. After they were presented their quilt, they were wrapped in it with Walker saying, “Welcome home,” to each of them.

The Quilts of Valor Foundation began in 2003 while the founder, Catherine Roberts’ son Nat was deployed to Iraq. In a vivid dream, Roberts saw a young man in utter despair and then in the next scene, he was wrapped in a quilt, with a feeling of hope and well-being. The message she took away was quilts equal healing.

The first Quilt of Valor was awarded November, 2003 at Walter Reed Army Medical Center to a young soldier from Minnesota.

A Quilt of Valor is a handmade quilt that is machine or hand quilted. It is awarded to a service member or veteran who has been touched by war. The quilts must be a specific size, have a label with the required information, it must be awarded, not gifted and it must be recorded.

In 2014, the QOVF reached a milestone by awarding 100,000 to service members and veterans. Just five years later that number was over a quarter of a million.

It is an effort that has been joined in locally, with several area veterans receiving Quilts of Valor in recent years.

This isn’t the first time the SEM schools have gotten involved with Quilts of Valor. A November 2021 presentation was put together by Roger Doud, SEM Counselor and Dixie Line, where 16 area veterans were presented with quilts.

To date, 343,365 quilts have been awarded since 2003, with 2,959 coming in just the last month, according to the Quilts of Valor website.

The QOVF recorded a quote from a volunteer who stated, “Our Quilts of Valor touch the recipients much deeper than we will probably ever know. And if just one quilt that I make touches a veteran such that it gives them the motivation to keep going, it’s worth the effort.”