MCCOOK — The Gothenburg senior Melons kicked off their B6 Area District tournament on Friday, July 21 against McCook at the Jaycee Complex in McCook.

Gothenburg was seeded number four and McCook was number three.

The first two innings were scoreless for both teams.

It wasn’t until the top of the third inning that Gothenburg took a three to zero lead. However, that didn’t last long as McCook tied the game with three runs in the bottom of the inning.

McCook was strong at the mound and sent Gothenburg back to the dugout early with no chance to score in the top of the fourth.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Gothenburg’s defense couldn’t stand up to the fire behind the McCook batters. McCook ended the inning with seven runs.

Gothenburg had one final chance to edge the seven run deficit in the top of the fifth but couldn’t get past the tough McCook defense.

The Melons lost four to 12.

Batting for Gothenburg was Trey Stevens with three at bats, one run scored and one hit. Wes Geiken had three at bats, one hit and two RBIs. Tra Rossell had three at bats, one run scored and three hits. Jackson Schwanz had three at bats, one hit and one RBI. Sean Meints had three at bats and one RBI. Carsen Farr had two at bats, one run scored and two hits. Connor McCoy had one at bat and one run scored.

Pitching for the Melons was Noah Shoemaker with three strikeouts, four walks, six runs allowed and four hits allowed. Schwanz had two walks and two runs allowed. Stevens had one strikeout, three walks, four runs allowed and three hits allowed.

On Saturday, July 22, the Melons faced off against Broken Bow in McCook.

The Melons had a great start to the game after Rossell stole home and scored the third run of the first inning.

Gothenburg fell to a tough at bat by Broken Bow in the bottom of the first as five runs were scored.

Even with a pitching change, the Melons couldn’t find many strikes to keep the Broken Bow offense from finding home plate.

Broken Bow went through four pitchers over the six innings, but the Melons struggled to find a rhythm at bat.

In the bottom of the second inning, Broken Bow slid four runs past Gothenburg to take a nine to three lead.

Broken Bow went on to score one run in both the fourth and sixth inning.

Gothenburg lost three to 11.

Stevens had four at bats, one run scored and two hits. Wes Geiken had three at bats, one run scored, one hit and one walk. Rossell had four at bats, one run scored and two RBIs. Schwanz had two at bats and one walk. Meints had two at bats and one walk. Bennett Geiken had three at bats and one hit. Shoemaker had two at bats, one hit and one walk. Farr had three at bats and one hit.

On the mound for the Melons was Wes Geiken with seven walks, nine runs allowed and three hits allowed. Ethan Olson had one strikeout, three walks, two runs allowed and four hits allowed.