Sandoz Elementary recipient of library grant from Laura Bush Foundation

LEXINGTON — Today, Sandoz Elementary of Lexington Public Schools, was one of 205 schools from 43 states across the country to receive a $5,000.00 grant through the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries. Mrs. Laura Bush joined Kelly Clarkson on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” to announce that the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries awarded more than $1 million in library grants this year.

Inspired by the Laura Bush Foundation, H-E-B surprised 15 Texas-based Laura Bush Foundation for

America’s Libraries grant recipients with an additional gift totaling $100,000. Scholastic Books also provided the 34 teachers and educators in the virtual audience with money to purchase books for their schools and students.

The grant recipients’ library collections are outdated, averaging approximately 20 years old. Many of the libraries will use the funds to update their collection, offer more dual language titles, and provide books focused on diversity and inclusivity.

“There are many students who don’t have books at home, so having access to a library at school is essential,” Mrs. Bush said. “With the grants, school libraries across the nation can restock and update their collections providing opportunities for students for years to come.”