Salvadorian heritage expressed in new mural painted on Lexington restaurant

LEXINGTON — A new mural painted on the side of El Viejo Rinconsito in Lexington celebrates the Salvadorian heritage of both the restaurant’s owner and artist.

Julia Guadron is the owner of El Viejo Rinconsito, located on West 4th St. Guadron has operated this location for two years.

Guadron was connected with Josh Arias, who was a participant during the virtual United by Culture event hosted in August.

She said she had been thinking of a mural idea for some time but couldn’t find anyone who could paint it.

Arias has been working since 2020 to paint natural murals on the cabins at Camp Arrowhead, where his parents, Reynaldo and Alba, work as park rangers. So far he has painted 15 cabins spray painted murals.

“In designing the mural, I worked with Julia to work out some ideas. We settled on an artistic style inspired by El Salvador folk art,” said Arias.

“I wanted to bring something of El Salvador here,” Guadron said.

“As I started to work with my design team we found an image of a woman making pupusas and after completing the design, Julia and I settled on the idea of adding her grandmother into the image instead,” Arias said.