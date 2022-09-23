S-E-M Mustangs trample the Falcons

SUMNER — A cold night for football at home for the Mustangs as they blew up the scoreboard against the Falcons on Thursday, Sept. 22.

The game between the Mustangs and the Falcons was rumored to be a close game.

The Mustangs scored the first touchdown of the game and held the Falcons off as long as they could. The Falcons were able to reach the end zone towards the end of the first quarter. The Mustangs put pressure on the point after kick and the Falcons missed. The score at the end of the quarter was 14 to six.

The Mustangs used all their horse power and scored 16 points in the second quarter. Their defense held the Falcons out of the end zone to close the quarter out and going into halftime up by 24.

As the third quarter rolled in, the Falcons couldn’t rope in the Mustangs as they scored 16 more points. Coach Shane Hrasky stated, “Our defense played a really good game, everyone did their job and did a great job containing their run game.”

Mustang Ryan Arbuthnot made a huge play tracking down the ball on a Falcon fumble. The Mustangs would use the turnover to score another touchdown.

The Mustangs were up 44 to six with four minutes left in the third quarter as it started to sprinkle.

In the fourth quarter, the Mustangs gave playing time to their bench. They went in and put up 15 points to finish the game. The Falcons would remain scoreless in the final quarter.

The final score was 61 to six.

The Mustangs had a cohesive night on the field as a team. A few players were able to stand out amongst the rest in the huge upset. “Creyton Line and Kellen Eggleston both played a complete game for us. Creyton ran the ball really tough and played well on defense. Kellen does everything for us, he catches and runs the ball well and is a good blocker on offense. On defense he makes plays all over the field,” said Coach Hrasky.

S-E-M hits the road to play against Harvard on Friday, Sept. 30.