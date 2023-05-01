LEXINGTON — Walmart customers in Lexington were welcomed inside the newly transformed Supercenter at 200 Frontier Street on Friday, April 28 as the much-anticipated project is now complete.

The store’s associates marked the occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony, community celebration, and a community inspired mural unveiling by a local artist.

During the morning’s celebration, Walmart store manager Christel Armstrong highlighted the Supercenter’s transformed departments as well as the new interactive features now available to customers, including:

New $1 Shop at the front of the store

New Grab & Go Lunch area at the front of the store

Online Grocery Pickup expansion to better suit customer needs

Additional self-checkout lanes

Remodeled bathrooms

New mother’s room for customer use

““At Walmart, we’re investing in our communities and finding new ways to save our customers time and money,” said Christel Armstrong, Lexington Walmart store manager. “By remodeling our stores and expanding time-saving services, such as Grab & Go areas and Grocery Pickup, we are making shopping easier for busy families.”

To reinforce Walmart’s dedication to the communities it serves, the store manager presented $8,500 in grants to local nonprofit organizations, including:

$2,000 to the Orthman Community YMCA

$1,500 to Micah’s House

$2,000 to the Lexington Community Foundation

$1,000 to the Charitable Funds of Lexington

$2,000 to Dawson County Family Partners

The Supercenter’s new mural is an eye-catching piece that reflects the diversity and local cultures of Lexington, and is part of Walmart’s Community Mural Program, the largest public-facing art installation celebrating communities across America. Walmart’s Community Mural Program is an important part of each store transformation and furthers Walmart’s commitment to the local community.

In addition, Lexington Walmart customers can save time and money by shopping when, where, and how they want. The Lexington store continues to offer the following innovations:

Pickup – Walmart’s Pickup option has become a favorite among busy shoppers. It provides the convenience of online shopping and allows them to quickly collect their groceries without stepping out of their vehicles. The best part is that Walmart Grocery Pickup is completely free of charge. Furthermore, customers using SNAP in most states have the option to avail themselves of the pickup service as well.

Delivery - Walmart’s convenient delivery service is also a hit with customers. Even more, Walmart has now made both pickup and delivery contact free. Express delivery – customers now have the option to have their deliveries made in under two hours.

Walmart Pay – a touch-free way to pay

Walmart+ – This membership program is designed to save customers time and money with free Walmart.com delivery (no minimums), free delivery from stores ($35 minimum), discount on fuel, use of the Scan and Go app, free 6-month Spotify Premium membership, Paramount+ Essential plan subscription, as well as early access offers throughout the year. Walmart+ costs $98/year ($12.95/month) and includes a 15-day free trial period (Available for sign-up at walmart.com/plus). Items available for free delivery include groceries, electronics, toys, and household goods.

To take advantage of these Walmart shopping features, customers can download the Walmart app through Apple Store or Google Play.