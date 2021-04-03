Resident asks commissioners for help cleaning up “eyesore” property near Darr I-80 interchange

DARR — A resident asked the Dawson County commissioners for help in cleaning up an “eyesore” near the Darr I-80 interchange.

Jerry Lauby, appeared before the commissioners during their meeting on Thursday, April 1 to speak about a property just north of the I-80 interchange on Road 428.

In 1982, Iowa Beef Processors, IBP, constructed a hog barn on site, which operated for several years until being acquired by Tyson Foods. The site is no longer in use and the barn is listed as obsolete on the Dawson County GIS site.

Lauby said the roof on the building has since collapsed.

More information from the GIS site shows the property was sold in 2017 from Tyson to Wilke Rentals, LLC, located in North Platte.

Lauby told the commissioners people often pull off of I-80 and park there, while leaving their trash on the property. There are several discarded mattress, broken furniture, tree limbs, etc. on site.

He described the site as an “eyesore” for the area and asked the commissioners for help in cleaning up the location.

Also appearing before the commissioners, Doug Sturgeon asked the county to adopt a resolution to exempt the county from federal regulations regarding 2nd Amendment rights.