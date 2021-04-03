Resident asks commissioners for help cleaning up “eyesore” property near Darr I-80 interchange

DARR — A resident asked the Dawson County commissioners for help in cleaning up an “eyesore” near the Darr I-80 interchange.
Jerry Lauby, appeared before the commissioners during their meeting on Thursday, April 1 to speak about a property just north of the I-80 interchange on Road 428.
In 1982, Iowa Beef Processors, IBP, constructed a hog barn on site, which operated for several years until being acquired by Tyson Foods. The site is no longer in use and the barn is listed as obsolete on the Dawson County GIS site.
Lauby said the roof on the building has since collapsed.
More information from the GIS site shows the property was sold in 2017 from Tyson to Wilke Rentals, LLC, located in North Platte.
Lauby told the commissioners people often pull off of I-80 and park there, while leaving their trash on the property. There are several discarded mattress, broken furniture, tree limbs, etc. on site.
He described the site as an “eyesore” for the area and asked the commissioners for help in cleaning up the location.
Also appearing before the commissioners, Doug Sturgeon asked the county to adopt a resolution to exempt the county from federal regulations regarding 2nd Amendment rights.
So far, 31 of Nebraska’s 93 counties have been designated, “2nd Amendment Sanctuary Counties,” by their local boards. The designation pledges support for gun rights guaranteed by the 2nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, according to a report from the Lincoln Journal Star.
This push has come after President Joe Biden called for a ban on assault weapons after two mass shootings occurred. The first in Georgia, on March 16, that left eight people dead and six days later another gunman in Boulder, Colo., killed 10 people at a local supermarket.
Sturgeon said a bill, H.R. 127, has been introduced in the House of Representatives and contains a number of gun control measures. He expressed his concern about many items in the bill and how it would affect gun owners.
There has been a bill proposed in the Nebraska Legislature, LB 188, called the Second Amendment Preservation Act, that would effectively exempt Nebraska from any gun laws enacted by the federal government.
Sturgeon said while the bill was proposed, it was not assigned priority and asked the commissioners to adopt their own measures.
Commissioner Dean Kugler noted a county action could not override a federal law. Indeed, the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution establishes federal laws are the “supreme Law of the Land,” and takes priority over conflicting state laws.
Chairman Bill Stewart said they would confer with the County Attorney about the proposal and revisit it.
During the regular meeting a bid date was set for April 28 for the 2021 concrete resurfacing project.
There are five different sites around Lexington that will be resurfaced,
• Site One is Road 435 south of Highway 30 to Road 754 and west to East Prospect Road
• Site Two is Road 435 north of Highway 30 to 13th St.
• Site Three is North Taft St. from 13th St. north to Road 757 and west to Highway 30.
• Site Four is Road 432 south of Highway 30 to Road 755 and Walnut St.
• Site Five is S. Adams from Cattlemans Drive south, to W. Prospect Road and ending at Plum Creek Parkway.
It is estimated the project will cost around $3.5 million, with a completion date of June or July 2022. The Road Department will return with a recommendation during the April 30 commissioners meeting.
Brandon Kjar also appeared with bids for the south half of the Dawson County courthouse and the Annex Building roofs.
Dawson County Emergency Manager Brian Woldt noted the roof over the south part of the courthouse is 35 years old, has been patched many times, but is beyond its life expectancy. He said there are several leaks that are not traceable and continue to do damage.
Kjar said the membrane is pulling away in several places on the Annex Building’s roof and they have spent $12,000 to $15,000 just in repairs.
Chairman Stewart said the roofs are in need of repair and if it is not done soon, they will have to repair damage inside the building, such as walls and carpet.
The commissioners approved a bid from Weathercraft Roofing for the courthouse in the amount of $80,715.00 and the Annex Building for $355,845.00 with an additional payment of $6,983 to add downspouts.
The courthouse roof work would be done first, followed by the Annex Building. Kjar said the rock on the Annex roof will be removed and repurposed by the county.
The commissioners also approved a resolution relating to the petty cash fund, which established an account auditors could trace. They also received the first quarter PTO reports.
During the board of equalization meeting a public hearing was held regarding permissive exemptions, but no formal action needed to be taken.