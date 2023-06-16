ELWOOD — It’s not often that someone sets fire to something on purpose and expects positive results.

But that’s exactly what was going on Wednesday, June 14 when Gosper County landowners and area conservation agencies reviewed the results of a prescribed burn that took place in in May.

The burn had taken place in a pastured owned by Larry and Cheryl Brell, two miles east of Elwood.

The agencies on hand included Central Platte Natural Resource District, Natural Resources Conservation Service – a branch of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Tri-Basin Natural Resources District and Pheasants Forever.

The burn boss in charge of the prescribed burn was Mark Alberts, with Alberts Tree Cutting near Gothenburg, which operates in Dawson, Gosper, Custer, Buffalo, Phelps, Frontier and Sherman counties.

Larry and his son Bill Brell said they had started the process for the prescribed burn two years ago and were all ready to go in 2022.

Tragically, on April 7, a 35,000 acre wildfire erupted amid severe drought and conditions and strong winds. Elwood Fire Chief Darren Krull was killed while responding. The Brells decided to postpone the burn for a year.

The goal of the prescribed burn was to clear out the cedar trees out of the pasture, Larry B. said.

Bill B. said they burn had been on their radar for several years, as they had tried to mechanically clear the cedar trees from the area but it seemed that no matter how many they cut, new seedlings would sprout the next spring.

The group would walk down a hill and survey the pasture. Amid the vibrant green grasses, there were smatterings of brown cedar trees on the hills and through the gullies that had been killed as a result of the burn.

Alberts, who encourages landowners to consider prescribed burns as an effective method of land management, asked the Brells what they would have done in hindsight.

They answered that they would have done more prep work, which included cutting grass further and cutting more trees away from fence lines. Alberts said he has never run into anyone after a burn who said they did too much preparation.

Alberts said his first prescribed burn was in 2000 in Lincoln County. He said they have vastly improved their methods since then and learn something new from every burn they conduct.

Alberts noted during their first burns in 2000, they were killed off around 30-40 percent of the cedar trees, but estimated they hit 90 percent in the Brell’s pasture. He said he was “very happy,” with the results.

In addition to clearing out cedar trees, Alberts said they also promote the growth of warm season grasses.

Most grasses can be categorized as either cool-season or warm-season grasses. The terms refer to the timing of the majority of the growth of a given grass.

“Cool-season grasses begin growing in late winter to early spring, putting out new leaves. They will then flower and set seed in the spring to early summer, going dormant in the summer. Warm-season grasses, in contrast, will wait until late spring to early summer to push out new leafy growth, flower and set seed in summer to early fall, and then go dormant through the winter,” per the University of Illinois extension.

Gazing across the green pasture, Larry B. said he “can’t believe,” how fast the grass grew back after the burn in May. Bill B. said their plan is to let the pasture rest and put cattle out next spring.

The burns are also good for the wildlife, even during the review of chipping birds; including quail could easily be heard.

Bill B. said the day after the burn they were surveying the area and saw more turkeys in the pasture than he had seen at any other time in the past.

Burn Day

The day of the burn itself is not a set date, Alberts said, instead a time period is selected that works for all parties and the weather forecast is closely monitored.

In the case of the Brells pasture, the group waited for a day with a calm north wind, as the fire would be started on the southern side of the pasture so it could burn against the wind, rather than being fanned by it.

Temperature and relative humidity are also monitored closely ahead of the burn. For instance, if there is relative humidity below 20 percent and winds over 15 knots, local National Weather Service offices will consider issuing fire weather advisories.

Ongoing drought conditions also play a part in these considerations.

However, it’s not as simple as picking a random week early in the spring. A burning permit from the fire chief with jurisdiction over the area to be burned is required.

The fire chief will need to know the location and the proposed burn date. After receiving the burning permit, any changes in the burn date must be approved by the fire chief.

Alberts said if they are considering a prescribed burn, they should first meet with the members of their local Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) office, who can help guide landowners in the process.

The NRCS also requires their own prescribed burn management plan, the nine page document required detailed information about the area being burned, the objective, burn history, structures in the area, existing conditions, highway locations, adjoining landowners, area law enforcement and fire departments, acceptable weather conditions, firing method, escape response, smoke management, etc.

Bill B. said the prep work for the burn took a long time and was extended because of the one year delay but he said the results are worth it.

Some major components of a prescribed burn include a regulation review, evaluation of the prospective burn site, preparation of a burn plan for the site and a pre-burn site and equipment preparation.

Alberts said a map is created of the burn area with established points of reference.

On the day of the burn, fires are started in lines with drip torches, the process is coordinated by two-way radios carried by everyone involved and there is constant communication.

Cedar trees less than one foot tall are killed by nearly any type of fire and burning conditions. With taller trees, fuel loading becomes the most important factor, according to Oklahoma State University.

Alberts noted that temperatures of 160 degrees can kill a cedar tree.

Larry B. said there were 35 people involved with their prescribed burn. The fires were stared around 12 p.m. and by 3 p.m., most of the area had been burned. The Brells said they spent the next several days patrolling the area to monitor for hotspots.

Green Glacier

Cedar trees, especially eastern red cedar, are considered an invasive species, even though it is a native plant.

Originally limited to rocky bluffs and other areas where fire couldn’t reach them, eastern red-cedar tree populations expanded with the introduction of European land management practices to the United States.

Since the Europeans settled the plains, there have been very few fires to control the red cedar, according to the University of Nebraska – Lincoln.

The steady spread of cedar trees through the central and northern plains has been referred to as the “Green Glacier.”

“The main point that’s problematic especially for ranchers who make their livelihood on grass from their pastures is that the cedar trees shade out the forage that’s directly underneath the canopy and as those trees grow and the canopy area increases, then you’re losing more and more forage,” said Sandy Smart, SDSU Extension Agriculture and Natural Resources Senior Program Leader.

Research shows that smaller cedar trees drink up to six gallons of water per day, but the largest can consume 13 to 16 gallons daily. This high consumption level takes water away from native grasses that need it to stay alive.

Alberts said some landowners consider “fire” a four letter word and have an aversion to using it as a tool for land management.

Ironically, the indigenous peoples of North American have long used fire as an integral tool to “used fire to clear areas for crops and travel, to manage the land for specific species of both plants and animals, to hunt game, and for many other important uses. Fire was a tool that promoted ecological diversity and reduced the risk of catastrophic wildfires,” per the National Park Service (NPS).

“Cultural burning” refers to the Indigenous practice of “the intentional lighting of smaller, controlled fires to provide a desired cultural service, such as promoting the health of vegetation and animals that provide food, clothing, ceremonial items and more,” per the NPS.

In the northern Great Plains, unlike in other parts of the country, tribes lit large fires instead of smaller, contained burns, to drive animals such as bison herds in a specific direction. Fire was even used to herd grasshoppers as a food source.

Burning of the prairie improved the grazing for horses and helped to propagate medicinal plants.

“As European colonizers spread across the United States, fire suppression became more common. Without cultural burns, organic matter built up, putting forests at risk of devastating fire. Suppression, along with urban development and climate change has led to more large, uncontrolled fires that can quickly spread through areas with lots of underbrush,” the NPS states.

“This increased understanding of Indigenous traditions has led to many partnerships between Tribal, state, and Federal governmental agencies, with the goal of reintroducing cultural burns in many parts of the United States,” per the NPS.

Burn Associations

Alberts said the current burn group is a non-profit and essentially a spin off from a prescribed burn group in the Curtis area.

At the moment there are 10 prescribe burn associations (PBA) in Nebraska, the closest being Southwestern Nebraska PBA, which includes Frontier, Hayes, Hichcock and Red Willow counties, Buffalo/Sherman PBA and Custer PBA.

He said he would like to see producers and landowners in the local area form their own prescribed burn association. At the moment there are no PBAs in Dawson or Gosper counties.

NRCS staff said there are cost share plans available for owners that choose the prescribed burn route.

“Burn association members must attend a basic burn workshop and participate in at least 1-2 burns each year. While private landowners often request assistance in completing CRP management burns, prescribed burn associations are not a work-for-hire operation. Rather, their success relies on a neighbor-helping-neighbor model,” per Pheasants Forever.

Using grant money from the Nebraska Environmental Trust, Pheasants Forever developed mobile prescribed burn units for every burn association, complete with $28,000 worth of burn equipment.

For more information contact Prescribed Fire Coordinator Brian Teeter at bteeter@pheasantsforever.org or (402) 219-2572.

In addition to all of the land management benefits, Alberts said prescribed burns like this are large undertakings and can help connect ranchers, ag producers, conservation agencies and neighbors together through the process and working together.