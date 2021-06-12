Pony Express Re-Ride to pass through the area June 24

DAWSON COUNTY — If you are driving south of the Platte River on June 24, you may just see a sight more at home in 1860. The Pony Express Re-Ride will be passing through the area in two weeks.

Back at it after a one year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pony Express Re-Ride is starting in Sacramento, Calif., on June 16 and is planned to arrive in St. Joseph, Mo., on June 26. The route will be over the Pony Express National Historic Trail.

It is a 10 day, 24 hour a day event honoring the Central Overland California and Pikes Peak Express Company founded by a Missouri freighting company.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The 600 riders follow the tradition of the original riders and take the Pony Express oath and receive a bible. They ride in relays of one to five miles and transport a mochila, leather square with four pockets, full of Commemorative Letters.

The local schedule includes the riders going from Brady to Cozad from 6:45 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Cozad to Plum Creek from 10 p.m. to 1:45 a.m. From Plum Creek, they will go to Fort Kearney from 1:45 a.m. to 5 a.m.