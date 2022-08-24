Plum Creek Care Center and WEL-Life at Lexington to cease operations

LEXINGTON — Plum Creek Care Center and WEL-Life at Lexington announced this week the closing of their operations in October and September, respectively.

Lantis Enterprises, the South Dakota based owners of the facilities said residents and staff was informed on Wednesday, Aug. 24 about the closure. “Our sincere thanks to all of you who have supported the facility over the years,” they stated.

A legal notice of the closure was filed for publication with the Clipper-Herald on Wednesday.

In an updated, notice, Plum Creek Care Center will close operations on Oct. 23, while WEL-Life at Lexington will close on Sept. 23.

Questions were left with Lantis Enterprises about the closure, but were not returned by the publication of this article.

Lantis Enterprises operates 21 long term care centers, six Alzheimer’s units, 14 personal care and assisted living facilities and five home health agencies, according to their website.

The Lantis family has owned Plum Creek Care Center for nearly 40 years. According to the Dawson County GIS site, the facility was built in 1964.

The announcement of the closure comes two months after Avamere at Lexington stated they would be closing the community on July 31, the property had already been sold to a limited liability company from Roswell, N.M.

The City of Lexington determined it was in the best interest of the community that it acquired the former Avamere property on Aug. 1 and leased the facility to a non-profit corporation. The facility has been operating as Ridgeway Senior Living since the city’s acquisition.

“The Lexington community cannot afford the loss of senior care and senior housing availability,” the City of Lexington stated in a release.

Prior to the city acquiring the property, Keith Sladky, Vice President of Operations with Lantis Enterprises expressed questions about the decision at the June 28 meeting of the Lexington city council.

Sladky said the city purchasing the Avamere property gets them involved in a private industry and competes with Plum Creek Care Center.

“I feel the city purchasing a business to directly compete with our business is probably unprecedented,” Sladky said at the meeting.

Sladky said he felt that the city’s purchase could put a damper how Plum Creek Care Center operates, Sladky also noted due to the COVID-19 outbreak they had sustained some losses and saw their costs increase.

Sladky asked if Plum Creek Care Center can no longer operate, if the city would purchase the facility as well.

When Sladky was expressing concern about Plum Creek Care Center being at a competitive disadvantage, Mayor John Fagot said the facility will not be tax exempt.

Fagot continued saying, “The city is more or less acting as a banker and we will be putting this in play with a board at first, not run by any of us (city council) here. Then we will have to see where we go from there.”

“It is not our intention to do anything to hinder your operations or compete any differently than how they have co-existed for years,” Fagot said to Sladky.

Fagot also said the council discussed if Plum Creek Care Center is in a redevelopment area and there are things they need to do to improve the facility or make it more vital; the city has economic development funds or redevelopment funds the center could use.

“We want to stress, that absolutely if there is something we can do to help you improve your facility, don’t hesitate to contact us,” Fagot said.

Sladky said he would take the city’s comments back to the Lantis family.