LEXINGTON — After the lengthy hearing regarding the proposed Crossroads homeless shelter, the Planning Commission did rule on four other items during their Wednesday meeting.

The first item of those was another conditional use permit by Nuridin Nur for two second level apartments to be located at 618 North Washington.

Development Services Director Bill Brecks said the main concern downtown is parking, but this location features two off street parking spots, one of the few in the area.

The space will need to be remodeled to incorporate the two apartments. Brecks said dwelling must meet other codes or else the permit will not be signed.

It was noted that Nur plans to reside in one of the apartments and rent the other. There was no public comment regarding this permit.

The Planning Commission voted to offer their recommendation to the city council.

The next item on the agenda was an application submitted by Ramon Prado for the property located 811 N. Washington from R-3 multi-family residential to C-2 Commercial.

Brecks noted that the building is located just south of the Lexington Public Library and has historically never seen residential use. He noted that Prado wishes to offer counselling services out of the building.

There was no public comment on the application. The commission recommended approval.

The third item was a conditional use permit by Industrial Tower West, LLC for a cell tower replacement at 1709 N. Erie St.

Brecks said there is a cell tower on the site currently that stands at 52 feet, but Industrial Tower plans to remove that one and replace it with a tower that is 60 feet tall.

Rick Bailey, representing Industrial Tower West, appeared at the meeting and said the plan is to lay some concrete and install this new metal tower that will be sturdier and the added height will allow for another carrier to take advantage of the tower.

The commission recommended approval.

The last item on the list was the consideration of a new subdivision, the Northeast Second Addition, a replat of a portion of the Northeast Fifth Addition.

This property is located north of the Cherokee St. and south of Road 757.

City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said the ultimate use for the land will be single family housing and create this new subdivision is the first step toward that.

When asked by Cherokee St. and other residents, Pepplitsch said the future housing in the area will be similar to what is already located on Cherokee St.

He added that housing development will take several years, citing the need for utilities in the area and other variables to consider.

The commission recommended approval of the new subdivision.