Pickup driver suffers medical emergency, strikes Dawson County Sheriff’s cruiser

LEXINGTON — The driver of a Dodge pickup suffered a medical emergency and struck a Dawson County Sheriff’s cruiser in Lexington during the morning of Tuesday, April 5.

Prior to 8:45 a.m., the driver of a Dodge Ram pickup suffered a medical emergency while traveling northbound toward Lexington and struck a traffic sign near the I-80 on ramp, according to Lexington Police Department Officer Kareem McDougall.

The pickup at times crossed over the median and entered the wrong lane of traffic, which prompted calls to law enforcement. The pickup struck additional road signs while continuing north, McDougall said.

A deputy with the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene and maneuvered his cruiser to prevent the pickup from causing a head-on collision.

McDougall said the pickup struck the cruiser’s left side in the vicinity of the Orschelen Farm and Home location. Sheriff Ken Moody said the deputy was not injured in the accident.

The pickup continued north at a slow rate of speed and left Plum Creek Parkway, entering the ditch in front of O’Reilly Auto Parts, it came to a rest partially in the ditch and the exit off of the parkway.

McDougall said the pickup had traveled 1.3 miles since the initial contact.

Priority Medical Transport was dispatched to the scene and took the 83-year-old male driver to Lexington Regional Health Center for undisclosed injuries. His status was not available.

McDougall said no citations were issued due to the driver’s medical episode.

Chief Deputy Greg Gilg said $3,500 in damage was done to the cruiser’s driver’s side door and left front quarter panel.

The Lexington Police Department was assisted on scene by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, members of the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department and Eustis Body Shop.