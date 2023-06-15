HOLDREGE – The Phelps County Board of Commissioners is the third public board to take a stance opposing the proposed merger of Central Nebraska Public Power & Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District.

The commissioners voted 6-0-1 at their June 13 meeting to approve a resolution stating their objection to the proposed merger. (Commissioner Matt Gregg abstained due to a conflict of interest).

“The governing body of Phelps County, Nebraska, encourages CNPPID to remain a stand-alone district in order to preserve water resources in and around Phelps County as well as to retain local control of those resources,” the resolution states.

The Tri Basin NRD Board of Directors and the Kearney County Board of Commissioners approved similar resolutions. The Central District Water Users Board, which is not a publicly-elected board, also voted to oppose the merger.

Phelps County Commissioner Russ Cruise said his vote to oppose the merger was based on conversations he had with his constituents (62 percent of whom are farmers).

“I talked to 33 farmers, most of them face to face, and every single one of them was against the merger,” Cruise said. “They weren’t just mildly opposed. They adamantly were opposed to it. They are afraid to lose their water and afraid to lose their voting power.”

He said the merger would affect not just farmers but the entire county.

“We all benefit from CNPPID’s recharge water,” Cruise said. “It keeps all the businesses running. Everything trickles down to the downtown businesses.”

Citizens Opposed to the Merger President Gary Robison said he is grateful that the commissioners listened to their constituents.

“This is how local decisions are made, locally with constituents talking to board members and having a discussion,” Robison said. “We appreciate these locally-elected officials representing the wishes of the people who elected them into office.”

Robison said CNPPID is not listening to the wishes of its constituents in moving ahead with a merger.

CNPPID and Dawson PPD boards voted to merge in October 2022 despite concerns from constituents, Robison said.

“Once we found out the entire plan, we made ourselves heard to the board members, but many voted against the wishes of their constituents,” Robison said.

Two CNPPID board members, Bob Dahlgren and Roger D. Olson, voted against the merger, however, the nine other board members voted for the merger (one Phelps County CNPPID board position was left vacant for more than a year after a board member died).

Before the merger can become final, it has to receive approval from the Nebraska Power Review Board. In April, the Nebraska Power Review Board denied the merger based on a technicality. The districts are planning to fix the technical error and refile the merger petition.

“Central has informed us that they plan to revote on the merger this summer,” Robison said. “At this time they are working on the bylaws for the merged entity. So far, they have refused to discuss the merits of the merger and why they should continue to pursue it with us, the Central District Water Users and the Tri-Basin NRD. When it comes especially to water decisions, we believe local control matters. The proposed merger seems to be a fix to a problem that doesn't exist.”