Overton Volleyball hosts eight teams, Eagles win two, lose to Shelton

OVERTON — Eight teams took part in the Overton Volleyball Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 27. The Eagles won their first two games but fell in the third to Shelton.

The teams that took part in the tournament were the Eagles, Central Valley Cougars, St. Pat’s Irish, Maxwell Wildcats, Shelton Bulldogs, Hitchcock County Falcons, Heartland Huskies and the Anselmo-Merna Coyotes.

Eagles v. Cougars

Overton’s first match of the day was against the Central Valley Cougars. The Eagles won in two matches, 25-13 was the score for both.

Junior Natalie Wood had seven kills on 13 attempts, junior JoLee Ryan had six kills on 12 attempts and freshman Daisy Ryan had three kills on nine attempts.

While serving, the Eagles had six aces, with two each going to junior Adysen McCarter, junior Gracyn Luther and junior Ashlyn Florell.

Overton had 23 successful digs, six to JoLee Ryan, five to Wood and Daisy Ryan and four to McCarter.

Eagles v. Irish

Overton’s second opponent of the day was the St. Pat’s Irish and their two matches were closer, 25-20 and 25-17 but the Eagles won both.

For this series, JoLee Ryan led with 13 kills, Wood had nine, Daisy Ryan and McCarter each had three.

The Irish allowed fewer aces on serves and the Eagles could only claim three, one each to McCarter, and the Ryan sisters, JoLee and Daisy.

Overton had 28 successful digs, seven to Daisy Ryan, six each to JoLee Ryan and Luther, five to Wood and two for McCarter.

Eagles v. Bulldogs

The Shelton girls made it to the big stage in March, playing in the state championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena. However, they suffered a heart-breaking loss to B-D-S in the district final but ended the year with a 29-3 record.

The Eagles were also able to make it to the Class D1 state volleyball tournament. Overton fell to Nebraska Christian, 26-24, 25-23 and 25-15.

Coming off of strong 2021 seasons, the Eagles fought hard against the Bulldogs but they were not able to leverage their advantage. Shelton won 25-21 and 25-22.

Both Ryan sisters had eight kills each, Wood had seven and McCarter had one.

The Eagles serving was met by the spot on defense of the Bulldogs, allowing no aces but Shelton claimed three of their own.

The Eagles had 24 digs, seven by JoLee Ryan, five by Wood and three each by McCarter, Daisy Ryan and Florell.

Shelton was the champion of the tournament, with the Eagles coming in second.

Coach Ryan stated, “JoLee Ryan, Daisy Ryan and Natalie Wood were the top players during the tournament with all three girls leading in kills and digs. I have to give credit to Ashlyn Florell for her awesome setting and running the court very well.”

When talking about practice and their upcoming games, Coach Ryan said, “We need to fine tune some small things, we’ll work hard on serve receive and on digging so that we can get the ball up to run a complete offense.”

At the end of the season opening tournament, the Eagles are 2-1. They faced off in an away game against the Ravenna Blue Jays on Tuesday, who were 1-0 entering the game. On Thursday the Eagles will face off against more Bulldogs, a road game against Pleasanton.