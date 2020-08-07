Overton Public Schools plans to use four tiered risk approach

OVERTON — Overton Public Schools has unveiled their plan to open for the 2020-2021 school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The district plans to use a four tiered risk approach.
Overton’s stated goal is to provide face-to-face learning until they are instructed not to. According to the plan, the decision for a long term closure and returning to a remote learning environment will be made by Gov. Pete Ricketts, the Nebraska Department of Education and the Two Rivers Public Health Department.
One or all of these parties will determine the length of school closure.
As for which risk level the school will operate under, the decision will be made by the administration, based off of information from Two Rivers, local hospitals, community spread observation, local health officials and any other relevant source.
The decision to move between one risk level and another will be communicated to school families and listed on the school website. “As the COVID-19 pandemic evolves, this plan will be updated as needed,” according to Overton Public Schools.
Due to confidentiality laws, such as HIPPA, parents may not be notified by the school district about a positive COVID-19 case in the school or classroom. If contact tracing is determined to be necessary, Two Rivers will conduct it and be the one to contact parents.
If any student is showing COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms, the district asks parents to contact their health care provider before bringing them to school. If any child is showing any symptoms, they will be sent home and parents are encouraged to contact their health care provider if this occurs.
According to the reopening plan, the administration may close the school and move to remote learning depending on the current situation in the school or community.
A short term closure will be for one to five days, in this case, remote learning will be used by teachers. An extended closure will be for more than six school days, remote learning will be used and learning material pick-up days will be scheduled as needed.
The four tiered risk level Overton will use includes negligible risk, marginal risk, moderate risk and critical risk, each with their specific procedures and guidelines.
The first day of school is Wednesday, Aug. 12.
Negligible Risk
Under this risk level, masks or face shields will be required for students, staff, parents and visitors during the school day. Parents may provide a mask for their child and the school will have masks available. Masks must be cloth or disposable multi-layered.
Student exemption to the mask rule will be required by law, based upon a student’s IEP team or 504 committee.
Temperature checks will be conducted when students staff and visitors enter the school and throughout the day when deemed necessary.
A temperature greater than 100.4 will prompt a student returning home and cannot return until they have gone 72 hours fever free without the use of medication. An earlier return may be allowed with a doctor’s note.
On buses, temperature checks will be conducted prior to a student boarding and masks will be required for all riders. Students will have assigned seats on all routes and will be grouped by class when possible.
Field trips will be allowed, by administration approval.
For those students who eat breakfast, they will be required to sanitize their hands prior to entering the line and masks are required to be worn when not eating. Students will again be grouped by grade when possible.
K-4 students will go to their classroom when finished eating, 5-8 students will go to the grade pod in the south gym when finished and 9-12 students will go to the grade pod in the north gym.
At the start of the school day, students are not to be in the building prior to 8 a.m. if they are not eating breakfast. Students will go to the same areas they would when they finish eating. The bell will then dismiss students to first period.
When entering classrooms, students will sanitize their hands and do so again when leaving. Teachers will use masks to the extent possible when teaching and social distancing will be practiced when possible. Students will be encouraged to use their individual supplies, but regular classroom supplies will be available.
During lunch, students will sanitize their hands prior to getting in line and masks will be required when not eating. Preschool students will eat in their classrooms and K-12 students will eat in the commons, students will again be grouped by grades when possible. There will be no self-serve salad bar.
Parents will be allowed to each lunch with their children with prior approval under a negligible risk.
At the end of the school day there will be a regular dismissal for all grades.
K-4 students will be walked by grade to buses, students who don’t use the bus will be grouped by grade at tables in the commons. Parents are allowed to enter the building to pick up their children, but must exit immediately.
Students in grades 5-12 who are not participating in extra circular activities or receiving help from a teacher must leave the building at the end of the day.
During a negligible risk, all students are required to attend in person. Accommodations for remote learning will be made for students with an IEP or 504 for verified medical reasons, or if they are under a directed medical quarantine. Students under a quarantine order will be required to produce a receipt of the order.
Parents who wish to hold their children out of school without proper documentation must contact the Nebraska Department of Education to apply for homeschool status.
School sponsored activities, both on and off campus, will be subject to administration approval with those attending expected to maintain social distancing when possible.
School sponsored athletic events will be conducted in accordance with NSAA guidelines.
Marginal Risk
Many of the guidelines for a marginal risk are the same as a negligible risk, with these exceptions or enhanced restrictions.
In classrooms, desks will be arranged so there is no face-to-face seating and students desks will be cleaned between classes and computers will be sanitized the same way.
Under a marginal risk, parents will not be allowed to eat with their children at school.
Moderate Risk
The third tier risk level also features several enhanced restrictions.
Under this type of risk, visitors will not be allowed in the school. Field trips will also be prohibited.
When dropping off their children, parents will not be allowed in the building.
In classrooms, students will be required to use their own supplies with no sharing allowed. When transitioning classes, students in grades 5-12 will have their times staggered.
Under this risk level, at the end of the day students in 5-12 will also have their dismissal times staggered and parents picking up their children will not be allowed in the building.
Those attending school sponsored activities will be required to wear a mask. At school sponsored athletic events, there will be no public admittance and concession stands will be closed.
Critical Risk
If this risk level has been determined, remote learning will be conducted, a grab and go breakfast and lunch will be available, school playgrounds will be closed to all use and any school sponsored activities will be conducted in accordance with NSAA guidelines.
