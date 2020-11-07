Overton Area Community Fund excited to partner with LCF for Give BIG Overton

In addition to school activities, there are three other causes, including the Overton Area Community Fund, the Overton Cemetery Directory and the Overton Volunteer Fire Department.

The OACF was formed just about three years ago and has been doing “a lot of good,” in the Overtom community, Larson said. Their goal for the funds raised during Give BIG Overton is to increase their unrestricted endowment and use the interest from this fund to help with projects throughout the town.

The more money in the endowment means a higher interest, which will go to support strategic improvements, according to the OACF Give BIG Overton page.

One of the projects with a higher goal, but just as worthwhile, Larson said, is the Overton Cemetery Directory.

According to their Give BIG Overton page, the directory at the cemetery is 25-years-old and has not been operational for more than a year. Due to its age, the cemetery is unable to purchase parts to replace old ones.

The goal is to purchase a new directory which will be located in the same location as the existing one. The project has a goal of $10,000 to accomplish this, according to their page.