Overton Area Community Fund excited to partner with LCF for Give BIG Overton

OVERTON — In what will be a first, the Overton community is partnering with the Lexington Community Foundation to launch Give BIG Overton, a partner campaign to the 10-year running Give BIG Lexington.
Robert Larson, a member of the Overton Area Community Fund, OACF, said the organization had been in conversations with Lexington Community Foundation Executive Director Jackie Berke to join in with Give BIG Lexington.
After Berke worked out the details with the online fundraising host, Mightycause, Overton was able to join in as a partner campaign, along with the communities of Cozad and Elwood.
Larson said the OACF first spoke with Overton Public Schools about Give BIG Overton, asking if there were any causes or projects which could use donations. At least six different teachers, mostly elementary, had different projects in mind.
These include,
Books for Preschoolers
Circle of Friends
Overton School Playground Activities
Second Step
Summer Reading program
Larson said the book and reading programs will help get more books in the hands of students, as well as providing more book fairs. This will help the younger students overall reading abilities, he said.
In addition to school activities, there are three other causes, including the Overton Area Community Fund, the Overton Cemetery Directory and the Overton Volunteer Fire Department.
The OACF was formed just about three years ago and has been doing “a lot of good,” in the Overtom community, Larson said. Their goal for the funds raised during Give BIG Overton is to increase their unrestricted endowment and use the interest from this fund to help with projects throughout the town.
The more money in the endowment means a higher interest, which will go to support strategic improvements, according to the OACF Give BIG Overton page.
One of the projects with a higher goal, but just as worthwhile, Larson said, is the Overton Cemetery Directory.
According to their Give BIG Overton page, the directory at the cemetery is 25-years-old and has not been operational for more than a year. Due to its age, the cemetery is unable to purchase parts to replace old ones.
The goal is to purchase a new directory which will be located in the same location as the existing one. The project has a goal of $10,000 to accomplish this, according to their page.
The Overton Volunteer Fire Department is seeking $5,000 in donations to purchase new “bunker gear,” for their members. Several air tanks and tires need to be replaced once their normal life expectancy has been reached.
The fire department also needs new gear for the new members of the force, the cost of one set of bunker gear is $2,600.
Larson said on Thursday, Nov. 12, the day of Give BIG Overton, several teachers, members of the fire department and of the OACF will be out at the Overton Family Center to answer questions from the public and inform them about their projects.
“We are looking forward to Nov. 12,” Larson said.
