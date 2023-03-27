LEXINGTON — Just as the Sandhill Cranes make their pit stop in the area during their migration, over 160 people swooped in over the weekend to take part in the second Platte River Migration Fest on Saturday, March 25.

Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce (LACC) Executive Director Heather Heinemann said their early count indicated 160 to 170 took part and were able to sample beer, wine and spirits from six different breweries, wineries and distilleries.

The event was again hosted by Mac’s Creek Winery and Brewery.

"We love being the host of this event for the chamber. We were excited to show everyone our new enclosed patio space and use it for the event. This is a great event, not only to showcase the wineries and breweries in the area but also bring people to Lexington to share our great community with everyone,” said Barry McFarland with Mac’s Creek.

The four businesses that took part in the inaugural year, Canyon Lakes Brewing Company of Johnson Lake, Kinkaider Brewery & Sideshow Spirits of Broken Bow, the Upper Room Brewery of Kearney and Mac’s Creek of Lexington, all returned for the second year.

The two newcomers to the event were Pal’s Brewery and Feather River Winery, both of North Platte.

Pal’s Brewery Company has been open since March 29, 2017.

“Pals Brewing Company materialized in 2015 at an Oettinger Family Thanksgiving dinner, Mark and Mendy were insistent that ‘This town needs a brewery.” Paul, an avid homebrewer since he bought his first homebrew kit in 1995,” per the Pal’s Brewery website.

Feather River Vineyards is owned by Jeff and Connie Brittan and Kurt and Jeanne Pieper.

Their 37 acre vineyard includes several grape varieties: Edelwiess, Seyval, Reisling, LaCrosse, St Pipen, Marechal Foch, Frontanec, St. Croix, and Marguette. After a positive response from the community, the winery was built in 2006 and the first offering of wines on site occurred in September 2007.

Heinemann said, “All the vendors and attendees were pleased and thought it was an amazing event.”

The event might have been in its fourth year had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was held for the first time in 2022, it was originally scheduled to take place in March 2020, just before the restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation.

Heinemann said the prior Chamber Director, Sarah Neben, had worked to organize the event with Mac’s Creek. Discussions for hosting an event like this stretched back to 2017, the idea was to host local breweries, distilleries and wineries but where to hold the event had been in question.

Then Barry McFarland, with Mac’s Creek, offered their space and their expertise with handling special designated liquor licenses.

Heinemann said the goal of the event has been to bring in not only locals, but people who are visiting the area to witness the Sandhill Crane migration. Lexington is located in a 200 mile stretch of the Platte River where the cranes famously migrate through each year.

Heinemann thanked Mac’s Creek for hosting the event and helping prepare the liquor licenses; the participating businesses; Lexington Tourism and their exclusive sponsors, Platte Valley Auto, Lexington Regional Health Center and Heartland Chevrolet and Buick and all the volunteers.