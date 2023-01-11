Orthman YMCA brings back youth basketball to Lexington

LEXINGTON — Over the weekend, the Lexington Orthman Community YMCA hosted its first annual Winter Classic Youth Basketball Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 7 and Sunday, Jan. 8.

The tournament was for third through eighth graders but the YMCA only had fifth through eighth graders registered.

“We were really shooting for 30 teams to sign up but for our first year we had 21 register. We are just happy to get the community and other towns to come to Lexington,” Riley Gruntorad stated.

The tournament was held on the three courts that are inside the YMCA facility.

Teams traveled from Kearney, Bertrand, Overton, Gothenburg, Ogallala, South Loup, Holdrege, Valentine, North Platte, Hastings and Grand Island.

The fifth and sixth grade girls division had six teams. The STC Hawkettes won the divison after beating the Overton Eagles.

In the seventh and eighth grade girls division, Lexington reigned champions after defeating Valentine.

There were only fifth and sixth grade boys in the tournament so the division was split into two.

In division A, the Lexington boys took second place after taking a loss to the OG Indians.

The Kearney Heat defeated Holdrege to take first in the fifth and sixth grade division B bracket.

Gruntorad said, “We really appreciate all those who came to support our first tournament and we are taking notes to make adjustments for next year.”

There was one team in particular, from right here in Lexington, which had a touching story.

It all started at Pershing Elementary when the fifth grade boys caught wind of the YMCA basketball flyer.

Four boys in Mrs. Abby Rosenblad’s fifth grade class voiced that they would like to form a team to compete in the tournament.

Rosenblad stated, “My sister, Emma Krysl, and I thought that we would start a team because they don’t get those experiences or opportunities like other boys. For most of them, it was their first time on a basketball court.”

Although the Pershing team didn’t make it far through the final bracket, Rosenblad stated, “We thought going into this, that we were kind of the underdogs of the tournament. What actually happened was that they fought until the end and they worked really hard. It was neat seeing them from the beginning of the tournament until the end and how much they improved in the short time that they had.”

Besides the few practices the Pershing team had before the tournament, most of the boys only learned to play basketball at recess during school or over shooting around at the YMCA.

During the pool play, the Pershing team won their first game against Ogallala. “You should have seen their faces light up. It was neat to see them so excited,” remarked Rosenblad. The following day, they played against Ogallala again and lost by one. In the second game, Pershing lost by two against South Loup who has been playing together in Elementary school.

In her fourth year as a fifth grade teacher and her sister’s first year at the high school, the two paired up to take on 10 fifth graders after school twice a week to practice. Rosenblad played basketball in Middle School and Krysl played throughout High School. “My sister was the basketball star so I let her take over as head coach and I was more of the assistant,” Rosenblad stated.

The pair of sisters picked up some of the students from their homes and took them to the tournament. They also paid for the team to have t-shirts out of their own pockets. Rosenblad commented, “We just kind of wanted to do it out of the kindness of our hearts because they need those experiences.”

With the outcome of the weekend and seeing their progress, Rosenblad stated, “We are planning on taking them to more tournaments.”

The future of sports starts when their young and when people like Rosenblad and Krysl step up to give these kids an opportunity they normally wouldn’t have, it really warms the heart.