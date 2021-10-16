Open Sky Policy Institute questions Blueprint Nebraska, E.P.I.C tax proposals

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Another question is the elimination of the inheritance tax. Open Sky stated inheritance taxes are a major way counties help pay for their services, along with property taxes. Any elimination of this would hurt local counties. Many of these inheritance taxes are also paid by people who are out of state.

Removing exemptions on medical equipment and medication simultaneously would be a double hit on people with major medical issues, according to Open Sky. It would make a necessity for these people even more costly than what it already is.

Another proposal Open Sky finds issue with is the Eliminate Property, Income Corporate tax proposal (EPIC.)

The plan would be to eliminate virtually all state and local taxes in Nebraska and, instead, apply a consumption tax on all services and new goods. It would also remove all current exemptions.

Under the plan, local governments would have to submit a budget proposal to the state through approval through the Legislature’s budget process. School boards would go through the State Department of Education. This would be significant loss of local control over budgets.

Open Sky noted the complexity of setting up this type of system would be daunting.