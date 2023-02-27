COZAD — Another railroad incident took place in Dawson County, a Union Pacific rail car caught fire on Saturday, Feb. 25, one mile west of Cozad.

At about 12:33 p.m., a citizen observed fire coming from the exterior surface of a Union Pacific tank car near Highway 30 and County Road 419 in Cozad. The car was stopped at a siding. Cozad Fire Department responded, according to UP spokeswoman Robynn Tysver.

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, Cozad Volunteer Fire Department, Cozad Police Department, Dawson County Emergency Management, Union Pacific Haz-Mat, and Union Pacific Police all responded to the scene.

The fire, which was contained to the car’s exterior, burned out.

The car was carrying yellow phosphorus, which can be used for water treatment, detergent, flame retardant production and other uses. There was no release from the tank car, Tysver said.

The cause is under investigation, stated Tysver; the scene was cleared at 3:30 p.m.

The fire occurred the same week that 31 Union Pacific Railroad coal cars derailed in Gothenburg during the early morning hours on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The derailment occurred eight months after 30 Union Pacific coal cars derailed two miles southeast of Gothenburg on May 26, 2022.

A national spotlight has been cast on train derailment after 50 cars of the Norfolk Southern railroad derailed near East Palestine, Ohio on Feb. 4.