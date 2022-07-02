New treatments, still no cure for Parkinson’s

“I have no choice about whether or not I have Parkinson’s. I have nothing but choices about how I react to it. In those choices, there’s freedom to do a lot of things in areas that I wouldn’t have otherwise found myself in.” Michael J. Fox on living with Parkinson’s disease

It started in 2003 with tremors in her right hand. By 2004 Lexington resident Sally Leu couldn’t get her shirts buttoned because the shaking was so bad. The diagnosis? Leu had Parkinson’s disease.

Parkinson’s disease (PD) is the second most common neurodegenerative disease in the world. In fact, every nine minutes another person is diagnosed with Parkinson’s. Scientists believe a combination of genetic and environmental factors are the cause. Motor symptoms of Parkinson’s, such as bradykinesia (slowness of movement), fatigue, tremor and rigidity, may be accompanied by non-motor symptoms such as loss of smell, constipation, sexual dysfunction and mood changes.

According to a recent “Parkinson’s Report,” there is no “one way” to diagnose Parkinson’s. Various symptoms and diagnostic tests, including a neurological exam, are used in combination to help medical professionals confirm a PD diagnosis.

Movement problems associated with PD are primarily caused by inadequate levels of dopamine, a chemical that transmits messages from an area of the brain called the substantia nigra to other parts of the brain that control muscles throughout the body.

People with PD have substantially less dopamine than normal. Exactly why some people produce less dopamine than normal isn’t know, however, age may play a role.

Although symptoms may begin before age 40, most people with the condition begin to experience symptoms later in life. In addition to the slowness of movement, tremors and rigidity, PD sufferers may have impaired posture and balance, and experience speech problems such as loss of voice volume, speed and clarity.

Mood changes could include anxiety and depression and about one quarter of people with Parkinson’s eventually develop dementia.

Not everyone responds the same way to medications and noted Leu, “We worked the next eight years on medication adjustments to keep symptoms in check.”

As the years wore on, the symptoms became more disruptive and disabling. Leu, as do many PD sufferers, scoured literature for options and answers. In 2012 she broached trying deep brain stimulation or DBS with her doctors.

DBS is a surgical procedure that involves implanting electrodes in the brain, which deliver electrical impulses that block or change the abnormal activity that causes symptoms.

The deep brain stimulation system consists of four parts: 1) Leads (thin insulated wires) that end in electrodes that are implanted in the brain; 2) a small pacemaker-like device, called a pulse generator, that creates the electrical pulses; 3) extension leads that carry electrical pulses from the device and are attached to the leads implanted in the brain, and 4) a hand-held programmer device that adjusts the device’s signals and can turn the device off and on.

In deep brain stimulation, electrodes are placed in the targeted areas of the brain. The electrodes are connected by wires to a type of pacemaker device (called an implantable pulse generator) placed under the skin of the chest below the collarbone.

Once activated, the pulse generator sends continuous electrical pulses to the target areas in the brain, modifying the brain circuits in that area of the brain. The deep brain stimulation system operates much the same way as a pacemaker for the heart. In fact, deep brain stimulation is referred to as “the pacemaker for the brain.”

“I had known two people who had had the surgery with great success and was ready to consider the procedure,” said Leu.

DBS is not for the faint of heart, she noted. “I had a DBS consultation in Omaha. I had to visit with a psychologist, and a whole host of professionals from those who would do the procedure to those who would be associated with the follow-up.”

After the visit the doctor asked, “How soon would you like the procedure?”

“I said I have my suitcase packed and with me,” noted Leu of her decision.

Although they couldn’t perform the surgery that day, it was scheduled for April of 2012. Those considering DBS should note they are not put under for the surgery, said Leu. “You receive a local anesthetic only as you have to be able to hear the doctors’ instructions as they operate so they place the electrodes in the proper area of the brain.”

That said, it’s been 10 years since the DBS surgery, and it has allowed Leu to maintain a nearly normal routine. She enthusiastically notes, “It was the best thing ever!”

Following her initial DBS surgery Leu had to go home for six weeks to allow the incision to heal and then returned for a second surgery to hook up the pacemaker. “It was one of the greatest blessings and life-changing,” she said.

That said, while the tremors are fairly well controlled, there are still annoyances. “My legs and mobility are still impacted and because of my lack of balance I use a walker. Elevators and doorways are always a challenge. Some days are good, some days not so much,” she said of the ebb and flow of her symptoms.

As she has gotten older, she has noted a change in her voice and is looking at speech therapy to help increase her volume and clarity. Her penmanship is also a challenge, although she is able to work on a computer to compensate for the writing.

Among pieces of advice, she has for those who receive a PD diagnosis are to first find a neurologist they like. “Always remember this disease differs from person to person. What medications work for one person, may not work for you. Some people benefit from occupational and physical therapy, and most people receive relief from regular exercise, which helps promote natural dopamine production.

Leu and her husband, Darrel, are regulars at the Lexington YMCA, as the goal is to exercise 30-60 minutes five days a week. They also keep socially active in their community and church, which is important to stay connected and keep depression at bay.

Her final words of wisdom ring true for a woman of great faith, “Pray and enjoy whatever has made you happy before, with PD you may just have to find a new way to do it.”

Resources for Parkinson’s patients include:

Creighton University (APDA and I&R Center) – 1-866-626-7347 or 402-449-4535

Michael J. Fox Foundation – www.michaeljfox.org – 1-800-708-7644

American Parkinson Disease Association (ADPA) – www.apdaparinson.org – 1-800-223-2732

There is also a local Parkinson’s Disease Support Group that meets on the second Thursday each month at 2 p.m. in the education room at the Community Health and Fitness Center, 1600 W. 13th St., in Lexington.