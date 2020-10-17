New book details first time Native Americans derailed a train, raid occurred near Plum Creek in 1867

A westbound Union Pacific freight train had left Omaha at 8 a.m. on Aug. 6 and had passed Plum Creek at 12:25 a.m. The train was carrying construction material further down the line where it was needed. The train consisted of 25 freight cars.

Exactly how the Cheyenne were able to derail the train is unclear and reports conflict, the most believable is that they were able to bend the rails upwards and rested them on a pile of excess rail ties.

As the train neared the bend in the track, the engineer spotted the bonfire, and pinned the throttle wide-open in an attempt to get out of the area as fast as possible, this was becoming a customary practice for engineers. The engineer spotted the twisted rails at the last moment and hit the brakes, but it was too late. The time was 1 a.m.

The locomotive slammed into the damaged rails and fell into a ravine, two flat cars behind the coal tender shot out and over the locomotive, a third car crashed on top of the engine itself. Five cars had derailed, but the rest kept on the track.

The engineer was thrown clear of the cab, but the throttle lever and torn open his abdomen, resulting in a mortal wound. The fireman had been loading coal at the time of the crash and was thrown against the fire box, killing him.