Nebraska Wine Passport Supports Local Wineries, Tasting Rooms

The Nebraska Winery and Grape Growers Association (NWGGA) encourages Nebraskans to enjoy good wine and support local businesses through their engaging program, the Nebraska Wine Passport. But time is running out to earn stamps from local wineries and tasting rooms. The deadline to complete passports is Dec. 15, 2020.
The Nebraska Wine Passport Program urges Nebraskans to visit area wineries and tasting rooms where they can earn stamps and be entered to win prizes. Participants with ten stamps will earn a passport t-shirt and additional stamps will be entered in drawings for wine accessories and wine bucks. The program’s goal is to raise awareness for area wineries and help local businesses throughout the state.
“There’s still time to start your Nebraska Wine Passport and receive stamps towards wine bucks, t-shirts and more,” said Kylie Schildt, executive director of NWGGA. “Supporting local businesses is more important than ever, and the Nebraska Wine Passport offers a great opportunity to visit area wineries and tasting rooms with friends and family, earn stamps toward prizes, and get a head start in purchasing holiday gifts.”
Passports are free and can be obtained at NebraskaWines.com or from any participating winery. This year’s passport features 22 wineries and seven tasting rooms ranging from the Omaha and Lincoln metro areas to the greater panhandle. The passports include a listing of each business and a guide to unique wines local to Nebraska, including winter hardy varieties like Edelweiss, LaCross, St. Croix and Vignoles.
“Nebraska has great diversity of wine production,” said Schildt. “The passport is a great opportunity to step outside of traditional wines to experience a world of tastes and experiences available close to home.”
NWGGA is proud to celebrate 25 years of promotion and support of the Nebraska wine industry. Wineries participating in the passport program offer craft wines that contain at least 60% Nebraska fruit and products. Tasting rooms featured offer at least 90% of Nebraska wines. The organization urges Nebraskans to consider local varieties the next time they open a bottle and programs like the Nebraska Wine Passport help shed light on the state’s unique wine industry.
“The best way to find your favorite Nebraska wine is truly to taste. You are probably just a glass away from your next favorite wine,” said Schildt.
Participating wineries include:
- Capital View Winery & Vineyards, Roca, Neb.
- Cellar 426 Winery, Ashland, Neb.
- Deer Springs Winery, Lincoln, Neb.
- Feather River Vineyards, North Platte, Neb.
- Glacial Till Vineyard Tasting Room, Ashland, Neb.
- Glacial Till Vineyard, Palmyra, Neb.
- James Arthur Vineyards, Raymond, Neb.
- Junto Wine, Seward, Neb.
- Mac’s Creed Vineyards & Winery, Lexington, Neb.
- Miletta Vista Winery, St. Paul, Neb.
- Native 32 Winery, West Point, Neb.
- Niobrara Valley Vineyards, Nenzel, Neb.
- Nissen Family Vineyards, Hartington, Neb.
- Papa Moon Vineyards & Winery, Scottsbluff, Neb.
- Prairie Creek Vineyard & Winery, Central City, Neb.
- Rich Harvest Vineyard & Winery, Syracuse, Neb.
- Safehouse Winery, Syracuse, Neb.
- Schillingbridge Winery & Microbrewery, Pawnee City, Neb.
- Silver Hills Vineyards & Winery, Tekamah, Neb.
- Soaring Wings Vineyard, Springfield, Neb.
- Three Brothers Vineyard & Winery, Farnam, Neb.
- Whiskey Run Creek Vineyard & Winery, Brownville, Neb.
Participating tasting rooms include:
- Apple House Market, Nebraska City, Neb.
- George Spencer Tasting Room, Gibbon, Neb.
- Kimmel Orchard & Vineyard, Nebraska City, Neb.
- The Rose Colored Glass, Stromsburg, Neb.
- Too Far North, Fort Calhoun, Neb.
- Worstrel Family’s Union Orchard, Union, Neb.
- Whispering Winds Vineyards, Lincoln, Neb.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!