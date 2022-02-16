Nebraska under moderate drought conditions, wildfires on the rise

LEXINGTON — Most of Nebraska is under moderate drought conditions as the lack of moisture is starting to cause a rise in fires and burn bans are going into effect.

According to the United States Drought Monitor, Dawson and Gosper counties are under D1, moderate drought conditions, an increase from D0, abnormally dry conditions just two week ago.

Much of the state saw an upgrade in their drought conditions, two weeks only 38 percent was in D1 conditions, this increased to 74 percent last week. The Drought Monitor releases updates on Thursdays.

Under D1 conditions, pasture and crop growth are stunted and surface water levels decline.

“Nebraska and Kansas saw a broad expansion of moderate drought (D1) and abnormal dryness (D0). Here, 30-to-90-day precipitation totals rank in the top five driest on record. Fires on the rise in these areas and burn bans are going into effect,” the Drought Monitor stated.

Indeed, the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department called for no open burning in their district until the area has received more moisture. Recent large wildfires in Custer County and Dawson County have stretched manpower and equipment.

The National Weather Service – Hastings is eyeing more chances for near-critical fire weather conditions in the coming week. “To state the obvious, until we get a decent precipitation event within the county warning area (CWA), above average fire danger, especially by February standards will continue to plague us,” a NWS forecast discussion stated.